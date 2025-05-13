Gallant Names Dr. Rebecca Windsor Director Of Veterinary Affairs As Company Advances Its Off-The-Shelf Stem Cell Therapy For Cats

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A board-certified veterinary neurologist with nearly two decades of clinical and research experience, Dr. Windsor graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Southern California, then earned her veterinary degree from the University of California, Davis. She completed a small animal medicine and surgery internship at North Carolina State University and returned to UC Davis for her neurology and neurosurgery residency, achieving board certification in 2009.

She has since led specialty hospitals across the U.S., most recently serving as Chief of the Neurology Department and Neurology Internship Coordinator at Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital in Colorado, where she studied the effect of stem cells in Pugs with a presumptive early form of necrotizing meningoencephalitis (NME), a fatal autoimmune brain disease. In 2024, she was recognized as a "Best in Colorado Top Doctor" for excellence in veterinary medicine.

"Rebecca has seen firsthand how stem cells can change the course of diseases like NME in dogs. She brings the clinical expertise, scientific rigor, and passion for education that fit exactly with Gallant's mission: to make stem cell therapy accessible to all pets," said Linda Black, DVM, Ph.D., CEO of Gallant . "With our first product for refractory FCGS, her leadership will be key in guiding the veterinary community into this new era of medicine. At Gallant, we're giving veterinarians the tools to be the healers they're trained to be - and Rebecca will help bring that vision to life."

"Witnessing my patients with progressive auto-immune meningoencephalitis improve with stem cell therapy has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my clinical career," said Rebecca Windsor, DVM, DACVIM . "Regenerative medicine gives us the power to move beyond treating symptoms and start addressing the root causes of disease - and Gallant finally has the science to do it at scale: standardized, evidence-based, and ready for everyday practice. I'm excited to be a part of this historic breakthrough and bring veterinarians this new standard of care."

Gallant is redefining how regenerative therapies are delivered with off-the-shelf, allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells that target diseases rooted in inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company's expanding pipeline targets Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis (FCGS), Canine and Feline Osteoarthritis (COA and FOA), Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD), and Feline Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Gallant's inaugural therapy for refractory FCGS is on track for FDA conditional approval in 2026, representing the first step in making regenerative care widely accessible for veterinarians and the pets they serve.

About Gallant

Founded in 2018, Gallant is an animal health biotechnology company that delivers a pipeline of off-the-shelf stem cell therapies targeting the root causes of diseases in pets. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in San Diego, CA, compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. Led by pioneers in veterinary regenerative medicine with deep expertise in development, manufacturing, and commercialization, Gallant is making regenerative medicine accessible - moving beyond symptom management to restoring health at the source. Learn more at .

