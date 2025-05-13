Adtech Holding Secures Spot In Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 For The Third Time

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTech Holding, a leading innovator in the digital advertising industry, proudly announces its recognition in Deloitte's prestigious Technology Fast 50 Middle East & Cyprus program for the third consecutive year. This milestone highlights AdTech Holding's relentless momentum and role as a driving force in the region's dynamic tech ecosystem.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program honors the fastest-growing technology companies across the Middle East and Cyprus, celebrating those that demonstrate exceptional innovation, leadership, and revenue growth over the past four years. This year's cohort achieved an extraordinary average growth rate of 8,823%, underlining the strength and resilience of the region's tech sector.

" Innovation doesn't slow down - and neither do we. Being named in Deloitte's Fast 50 again fuels our drive to challenge the status quo, build bigger, move faster, and create greater impact worldwide. At the same time, we remain deeply committed to Cyprus - helping the island to shape into a thriving European tech hub by championing local talent and fueling innovation through initiatives like HackTech Hackathon, " said Alexander Vasekin, CEO of AdTech Holding.

Operating at the crossroads of technology, creativity, and performance marketing, AdTech Holding continues expanding its brand and projects portfolio, empowering businesses worldwide to accelerate digital growth and unlock new opportunities.

The 4th edition of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program saw more than 200 applications, the highest in the program's history, with Software (31%) and FinTech (22%) companies leading the rankings. AdTech Holding's repeat inclusion signals not just consistent high performance, but also the growing influence of Cyprus as a key hub for global tech innovation.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology. With innovative projects like PropellerAds, AdTech Holding delivers cutting-edge solutions to brands across the globe. By maintaining strict security standards, AdTech Holding demonstrates its commitment to ensuring client trust and satisfaction.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Gor

+35797767568

[email protected]

TG: gordimaggio

SOURCE AdTech Holding

