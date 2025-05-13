Mazda Joins Adventhealth And Jostens As Presenting Sponsors Of The 3Rd Annual Women In Motorsports North America Shero Award Honoring Women Making An Impact In Motorsports

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each year, a special panel selects one national SHEro Award recipient from the nominees. This honoree is celebrated at WIMNA's Women with Drive Summit, presented by Mobil 1, which will be held December 8–10 in Indianapolis.

Jostens - the official award provider for NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, and numerous motorsports organizations - returns for the third consecutive year to craft the unique SHEro Award. "We have had the pleasure of honoring these women since the program's inception and look forward to meeting the 2025 nominees and learning their inspiring stories," said Curt Bruns of Jostens.

AdventHealth, a presenting sponsor since 2024, will continue its support in 2025. Last year, AdventHealth nominated three women, including Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., RN, Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of AdventHealth's Multi-Division Delivery Network. Gregory was recognized for her leadership in creating more inclusive, empowering spaces for women. From championing AdventHealth's sponsorship of NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan to launching the first-ever Mothers Nursing Rooms at Daytona International Speedway, Gregory has helped pave the way for women on and off the track.

"Motorsports demand resilience, precision, and teamwork – the same values we hold close at AdventHealth. The SHEro Award helps us shine a light on the strength, grit, and talent of women who lead with heart and purpose, both on and off the track," said Gregory. "The SHEro Award isn't just a trophy; it's a tribute to those who break barriers and inspire the next generation to do the same."

Joining as a new presenting sponsor for 2025, Mazda - a long-standing advocate for women in motorsports through programs like the Mazda MX-5 Cup and Spec MX-5 Shootout - will promote the SHEro Award and donated $25,000 to support the program. Mazda made the official donation announcement during a special Good Morning America segment promoting their Prime Video docuseries "First to the Finish." "We are proud to support WIMNA's vital work and thrilled this donation will directly benefit the 2025 SHEro Award," said Jonathan Applegate, Senior Manager, Mazda Motorsports North America. "We share their commitment to empowering women in all aspects of motorsport and fostering the growth of future female leaders."

How to Nominate a SHEro

To nominate a deserving woman - whether a team member, track official, industry professional, volunteer, or beyond - visit . Each nomination includes the purchase of a customized engraved SHEro trophy for $200 through Jostens, with profits supporting WIMNA programs. All nominations submitted by October 31, 2025, will be entered for the National WIMNA SHEro Award. The winner receives:



Complimentary registration to the Women with Drive V Summit

Paid travel and hotel accommodations Opportunity to speak at Summit and share their journey

Past national winners include Abigail Hempy, Powertrain Engineer at NASCAR's Research & Development Center (2023), and Vicky Martinez Muella, Founder of "Path to the Pits" (2024).

"It's an incredible honor to recognize the extraordinary women of motorsports through the SHEro Award," said Cindy Sisson, Executive Director, WIMNA. "The continued support from Jostens, AdventHealth, and now Mazda is a true testament to the growing awareness and appreciation of women's significant contributions in our industry. Giving these women the recognition they deserve is at the heart of WIMNA's mission."

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA)

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professionals dedicated to creating opportunities for women across all motorsports disciplines and founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2022, WIMNA supports and develops resources for women drivers, technicians, engineers, operations staff, business professionals, media members, and more. WIMNA is best known for its annual Women with Drive Summit, which provides mentorship, career connections, coaching, and educational resources. Learn more at womeninmotorsportsna .

About Jostens

Since 1897, Jostens has helped celebrate life's most important moments - from graduation caps to championship rings. As the official award provider for major motorsports organizations and iconic events like the Indy 500, Jostens continues to honor achievements on and off the track.

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is committed to whole-person health, pioneering innovations that heal the body, mind, and spirit. Through groundbreaking treatments, personalized medicine, and an unwavering dedication to patients, AdventHealth continues to redefine care across its global network.

About Mazda Motorsports/North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at href="" rel="nofollow" mazdaus .

