Kinettix Achieves SOC2 Compliance, Enhancing Data Security And Trust For Customers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SOC2 (System and Organization Controls 2) compliance is an industry-recognized auditing standard that evaluates a company's security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls. This certification means Kinettix has demonstrated robust and comprehensive security practices, ensuring its IT field services operations protect customer data against unauthorized access and breaches.

This accomplishment reflects Kinettix's dedication to transparency and accountability. It provides customers with peace of mind and ensures that their sensitive information is handled with the utmost care. In an age where cybersecurity threats continue to evolve rapidly, SOC2 compliance is a benchmark of trust, distinguishing Kinettix as a reliable partner for IT service delivery.

Chad Mattix, CEO of Kinettix, commented, "Achieving SOC2 compliance is a significant achievement for our organization and our customers. It validates the rigorous security protocols we have put in place and highlights our commitment to protecting our clients' data with the highest standards. We understand that our customers entrust us with their critical business information, and this certification reinforces that trust."

Kinettix's SOC2 compliance will benefit its diverse customer base by assuring them that it employs industry-leading security controls and operational processes. This achievement complements Kinettix's mission to deliver exceptional IT field technician services, ensuring that all break/fix dispatches and IT support tasks are executed within a secure and reliable framework.

As Kinettix expands its footprint and service offerings, SOC2 compliance positions the company to meet the stringent security requirements of enterprise clients and regulated industries, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted IT service provider.

For additional information about Kinettix's SOC2 compliance and IT field service solutions, please visit or contact:

Rich Humphrey

Director of Revenue Operations

[email protected]

(502)419-0102

About Kinettix

Kinettix is a premier provider of IT field services specializing in dispatching certified IT technicians for break/fix repairs, maintenance, and other IT support needs. With a focus on security, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Kinettix serves clients across various industries, helping them maintain optimal IT infrastructure and minimize downtime.

