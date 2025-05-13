Event Tickets Center Makes Significant Donation To St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

DENVER, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Tickets Center (ETC), the trusted marketplace for live event tickets that connects fans with unforgettable live experiences, announced a significant donation made to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® . This contribution, made in alignment with National Cancer Research Month, supports groundbreaking research, global outreach, and ensures families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food-so they can focus on helping their child live.

"This gift to St. Jude is an extension of what we stand for: making life's most important moments possible," said Abby Croell, Social Media and Brand Partnerships Manager, Event Tickets Center. "We encourage others to make a difference for families everywhere this month with a donation to support life-saving research and direct help for pediatric cancer patients and their families."

ETC Cares , the company's philanthropic initiative, leads the ticketing and live event industries in its commitment to donation, volunteering efforts and "Compassion to Action" program . ETC has a rich history working with organizations like Make-A-Wish Foundation, Children of Fallen Soldiers Relief Fund and Give Kids the World. For more information about the company's various philanthropic efforts or to get involved, please visit: .

Event Tickets Center

Event Tickets Center (ETC) is one of the largest and most trusted secondary ticket marketplaces, offering tickets for a variety of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater. To learn more, visit , or follow ETC on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening disorders. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. To learn more, visit stjude , read St. Jude Progress , a digital magazine , and follow St. Jude on social media at @stjude .

Press Inquiries:

Cara Sutherlan

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Event Tickets Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED