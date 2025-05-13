Vivid Seats Announces 2025 WNBA Loyalty Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WNBA Fan Interest and Ticket Demand Ahead of 2025 Season

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today released its 2025 WNBA Loyalty Report, highlighting which WNBA teams command the strongest fan engagement across the country. The report provides a detailed look at the league's most passionately supported franchises by analyzing ticket data* to show the most in-demand matchups, alongside website traffic trends, travel distance, and state-by-state team popularity**.

A League on the Rise

According to new data from Vivid Seats, the average ticket price across the WNBA has seen a 49% increase year-over-year, as demand for women's basketball continues to grow. Whether it's the dynamic rookie talent, new franchises, or the magnetic pull of returning stars, the WNBA is entering a new era of relevance and reach.

Fans are traveling 12% farther to attend WNBA games this season compared to the same timeframe last year, with the average distance now reaching 346 miles. Overall, site traffic to Vivid Seats' WNBA page surged by 251% on WNBA Draft night, reflecting the excitement in this year's rookie class and the league's future.

Indiana Fever Fueling League-Wide Buzz

Vivid Seats tracks the most in-demand WNBA matchups based on average sold ticket prices, revealing which teams are driving fan excitement this season. For 2025, the Indiana Fever appear in four of the top five most in-demand games of the season. Leading the charge is their June 19 showdown against the Golden State Valkyries, Caitlin Clark's first matchup against the league's newest franchise, second only to the 2025 WNBA All Star Game.











Most In-Demand 2025 Matchups

Average Sold Price 2025 (as of May 9, 2025)

WNBA All Star Game 7/19/25 - $533Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries 6/19/25 - $519Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings 8/1/25 - $514Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics 5/28/25 - $461Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun 7/15/25 - $446

In a nationwide look at WNBA team popularity, the Indiana Fever have emerged as the most favored team across the United States, claiming the top spot in 13 states. The Las Vegas Aces follow closely with dominance in 8 states. The Connecticut Sun rounds out the top three, winning over fans in 6 states. As excitement for the season continues to grow, these teams are proving their influence far beyond their home courts. Fans can explore the interactive map here to see which team claimed their state.

2025 Most Popular WNBA Teams by State

Ticket Sales from January 1, 2024, to Present Day

Indiana FeverLas Vegas AcesConnecticut SunNew York LibertyDallas Wings

Paige Bueckers' Arrival Sparks Dallas Wings Surge

Website traffic data offers a clear window into fan demand, and the Dallas Wings have set a new standard. After winning the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery, the team saw a jaw-dropping 920% spike in site traffic, far outpacing even the NBA's Atlanta Hawks who recorded a 23% jump after landing the top pick in 2024. The momentum only grew after Dallas selected UConn sensation Paige Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick. Traffic to the Wings' page alone soared 389%, with average ticket prices for Wings games up 74% year-over-year. Bueckers' arrival hasn't just energized the fan base; it's reshaping the franchise's trajectory as the Wings are the most in-demand WNBA team, based on home ticket prices, this season.

Las Vegas Aces Still Drawing Crowds

Destination: Aces. Vivid Seats data reveals fan devotion not just in ticket sales, but in miles traveled. The Las Vegas Aces lead the WNBA in average travel distance, with fans journeying an impressive 578 miles to see them play, home or away. That's the longest average travel distance in the league, well ahead of the Golden State Valkyries, and Minnesota Lynx, highlighting the Aces' nationwide draw.

Top Traveling Fandoms

Average Distance Home + Away Games 2025 (as of May 9, 2025)

Las Vegas Aces – 578 milesGolden State Valkyries – 414 milesMinnesota Lynx – 395 milesLos Angeles Sparks – 390 milesSeattle Storm – 388 miles

Vivid Seats rewards the most loyal fans. Beginning May 13 fans can play daily WNBA-themed trivia in Game Center , Vivid Seats' in-app free-to-play product, to score points towards ticket discounts and enter drawings for free WNBA tickets this season! Game Center can be found in the Vivid Seats app in the Play tab, which showcases games of the day, redeemable credits and Leagues.

Download the Vivid Seats app , available on iOS and Android, to find tickets to the hottest WNBA matchups this season.

*Data was recorded by analyzing ticket data as of May 9, 2025, and excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.

**Data was recorded by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team's games, from 1/1/2024 to present day, per billing zip code. Excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.

