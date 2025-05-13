Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. Issues A Shareholder Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)("Ozop" or the "Company"), a Company focused in the renewable energy sector, today provided an update to its shareholders on recent strategic milestones and upcoming initiatives. With a diverse portfolio of innovative energy solutions, Ozop remains focused on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market.

Ozop's wholly owned subsidiary, Automated Room Controls, Inc. (DBA ARC), has made substantial progress, achieving ETL certification on its first attempt. Since its launch, ARC has submitted $580,000 in bids and secured its first $40,000 in orders, including a recently fulfilled $10,000 shipment. The division continues to refine its technology through ongoing research, development, and internal testing. ARC is scheduled to showcase its latest innovations at Lightstock, a leading Lighting and Controls Expo, in Canandaigua, NY, on June 25th, 2025.

Empire Auto Protect, a trusted name in the automotive sector with a 17-year history of providing premium vehicle service protection plans, is expanding its portfolio to include Ozop Plus's Electric Vehicle (EV) coverage. In collaboration with Ozop Plus, Empire has integrated the Fully Charged VSC, aligning backend quoting systems to offer a comprehensive suite of EV protection options. This partnership will enhance Empire's ability to meet the growing demand for EV coverage.

Ozop Plus has successfully completed state approvals with F&I Sentinel, enabling its EV Warranty to be included in auto manufacturers' financing nationwide. This milestone clears the path for the upcoming launch of Triple-EV.com, a cost-effective, monthly roadside assistance program designed specifically for the EV market. In partnership with Nation Safe Drivers, Triple-EV will offer exclusive services, including roadside charging, flatbed towing, and member-only benefits.

Strategic Growth and New Opportunities:

Ozop Energy Solutions is currently having discussions with a potential acquisition target that is expected to generate approximately $3 million in annual revenue if completed. This acquisition is part of the Company's ongoing strategy to expand its product range and increase shareholder value.

CEO Statement

Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc., commented,“With the changing economic landscape, we've learned to pivot effectively when one area faces challenges, like solar and energy storage. As we move beyond years of intensive R&D, we are focused on scaling our sales and marketing efforts to bring innovative solutions to market.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Empire Auto Protect

Empire Auto Protect is at the forefront of transforming the auto warranty landscape by integrating cutting-edge technology into every aspect of our services. Much like how Apple revolutionized consumer electronics and Tesla redefined automotive innovation, we are setting new standards in the warranty sector.

Our advanced digital platforms streamline the warranty process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for customers. By harnessing data analytics and seamless online tools, we empower consumers with tailored warranty solutions that meet their unique needs. This commitment to innovation not only enhances customer experience but also positions Empire Auto Protect as the leading technology provider in the automotive warranty industry, driving it into a new digital age.

About Automated Room Controls, Inc.

Also known as ARC, Inc. its mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology that simplifies complex control needs, ensuring seamless integration and exceptional performance. We aim to lead the industry by continuously innovating and providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers. Our vision is to make control systems smarter, more efficient, and more accessible to everyone.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.



Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers' energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as“projects,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company's control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

Visit our Discord:

