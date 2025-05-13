Keynote Speaker Chris Harris Teaches Audiences How To Defeat The 7 Rivals

Chris Harris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Harris, known as“The Warrior Maker,” is a distinguished keynote speaker, mindset strategist, and executive performance coach who has transformed the principles of elite combatives training into powerful tools for leadership, sales, and personal development. With a career spanning over 25 years, Harris has evolved from teaching close-quarters combat to elite warriors as a private contractor to empowering audiences of corporate leaders, sales teams, and entrepreneurs from over 60 countries.

From Combat Mastery to the Executive Boardroom

Harris's journey began with the founding of Roku Jutsu, an elite close-quarters combat system. His expertise in this field earned him the rank and recognition as a Grand Master and induction into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame. Over the past several decades, he has trained hundreds of groups, including law enforcement, federal agencies, military, and special forces for the U.S. and its global allies. His transition from physical training to mental toughness conditioning was driven by the realization that the mindset required for battlefield success is equally applicable to the executive boardroom.

The 7 Rivals: Book and Keynote Series

In the summer of 2025, Harris will launch his new tetralogy about the seven internal rivals that consistently compete for our success, influence, performance, and faith. This dynamic four-book and keynote series tackles the following subjects:

7 Rivals of Success

“7 Rivals of Success” outlines practical strategies for conquering the metaphorical hyenas competing for your time, energy, and focus. The seven rivals are: fear, doubt, the past, idleness, adversity, distractions, and mindset. Left unchecked, they lurk in the shadows of our daily lives like predators, waiting to sabotage our success and fulfillment.

7 Rivals of Leadership

“7 Rivals of Leadership” is for anyone responsible for influencing, inspiring, and leading others. The seven rivals taught are: fear of failure, ego and arrogance, close-mindedness, inability to delegate, poor communication, lack of vision and strategy, and lack of personal development.

7 Rivals of Sales

“7 Rivals of Sales” is for B2B sales teams wanting to improve performance, exceed their quota, and earn more commissions. The seven greatest rivals of a successful sales career are: fear of rejection, self-serving, weak pipeline, lack of passion, lack of discipline, low self-confidence, and low emotional intelligence.

7 Rivals of Faith

“7 Rivals of Faith” tackles one of the most challenging yet essential topics in our personal and professional lives-our faith. The seven rivals of Fatih are: fear, pride, religion, ignorance, past hurts, materialism, and world influence.

Impact Across Industries

Harris's approach has resonated with diverse clients, including corporate executives, sales teams, entrepreneurs, and professional athletes. His ability to translate complex concepts into actionable insights has made him a sought-after keynote speaker and executive coach. Clients have praised his engaging style and the tangible results achieved through his programs.

For instance, Ryann Morrow, Senior Director of Sales Development at nTop, highlighted Harris's ability to connect with audiences and inspire change. Similarly, Tom Ziglar, CEO of Ziglar Inc., commended Harris for his emphasis on character, integrity, and trust as foundations for expert power.

An Expert in Workforce Development

Ten thousand baby boomers reach retirement age daily in the U.S., compounding our nation's ever-growing skills gap problem. With millions of jobs remaining unfilled due to an underskilled and undertrained workforce, our economic competitiveness is weakened, innovation is stifled, and upward mobility for countless individuals remains blocked.

Teaming up with workforce development expert Mark Goodman, Chris Harris is the co-author of“Bridging America's Skills Gap” and is available for keynote speaking events highlighting this critical topic.

A Personal Journey of Resilience

Harris's teachings are deeply rooted in his personal experiences. Having faced significant adversity during his childhood, including periods of homelessness, he developed a profound understanding of resilience and the human capacity for growth. These experiences have shaped his philosophy and fueled his passion for helping others overcome challenges. As a result, he is a strong advocate of“throwing down the rope” for anyone willing to do the hard work.



