CST Academy Expands To Buffalo Grove With New Multidisciplinary Therapy Clinic For Children

Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy, is excited to open a new clinic in Buffalo Grove.

Some of the CST Academy team gathered in Buffalo Grove this past Saturday for a ribbon cutting ceremony, brunch, and a first look at the new clinic.

CST Academy is opening in Buffalo Grove. Full-service pediatric therapy-ABA, speech, OT, PT, diagnostics & more-all under one roof.

- Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer at CST AcademyBUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CST Academy , a leading provider of pediatric autism and developmental therapy services in the Chicagoland area, will open a new clinic in Buffalo Grove on June 2, 2025. The new location will expand access to the organization's integrated, family-centered model of care for families in Buffalo Grove and surrounding communities.The clinic will offer a full continuum of services, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, diagnostic evaluations, and CST Academy's therapeutic preschool-styled program. Therapy will be available to children across a range of developmental stages, with individualized plans tailored to each child's needs.“We have heard from so many families in the Buffalo Grove area who are eager for access to high-quality, consistent therapy services,” said Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer at CST Academy and a Licensed Behavior Analyst.“We're excited to bring our multidisciplinary, collaborative model to the community in a space that's built entirely with child development in mind.”The Buffalo Grove location features a brand-new, state-of-the-art gym, spacious treatment rooms, and environments designed to foster meaningful engagement, learning, and developmental progress. The clinic's layout and programming reflect CST Academy's values of evidence-based care, collaborative clinical teams, and deep investment in each child's growth.Founded in 2010 as a small in-home speech therapy practice, CST Academy has since grown into a leader in clinic-based autism services, serving families across Chicago and the North Shore. The Buffalo Grove expansion represents the next chapter in that growth.“We're thrilled to finally open our doors in Buffalo Grove,” said Idar Lamo, CEO of CST Academy.“We've already supported many local families through diagnostic evaluations, and now we're in a position to continue that care, right in their neighborhood. It's incredibly meaningful for us.”Families in the Buffalo Grove area have already voiced a strong need for expanded access to high-quality therapy services, and CST Academy is ready to meet that need.Enrollment is now open, and CST Academy is currently accepting new clients for all services at the Buffalo Grove location.Families can visit or call 773-620-7800 to learn more.

Samantha Duff

Therapy News

+1 312-722-3256

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.