GLOBO Debuts On Modern Healthcare's Best Places To Work In Healthcare In 2025

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions, the leading B2B provider of interpreting and translation services, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare . This is GLOBO's first time being named to the prestigious list.

"Despite the economic uncertainty, GLOBO is committed to building a world without language barriers because we believe every limited English proficient, Deaf, and hard-of-hearing patient deserves equal access to care, no matter what language they speak," said GLOBO CEO Dipak Patel. "We're honored that Modern Healthcare has recognized our inclusive workplace culture, rooted in innovation and empathy to create better experiences-values that shape everything we do."

This award honors 150 outstanding companies and organizations across the healthcare industry that go above and beyond to empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee feedback survey organized around nine key areas .

GLOBO's corporate culture thrives on fostering, cultivating, and preserving a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion that embraces differences and encourages acceptance. For example:



Monthly "Hive Open Studio" sessions spark cross-department collaboration and project sharing for group feedback. Each year ends with the spirited Honeybadge awards ceremony, with employees celebrating peers who exemplify GLOBO's core values.

As a fully remote company, GLOBO promotes flexibility and work-life balance. The company prioritizes employee well-being through initiatives such as paid parental leave and its annual Wellness Month, launched in 2024, featuring month-long diverse activities from yoga and cooking classes to personal finance planning. GLOBO encourages employees to take time off to volunteer and matches individual donations through its "GLOBO Gives Back" initiative, which champions causes they care about via the Groundswell platform. Recent employee-led and corporate charitable giving events include participating in the Indy Pride Parade in Indianapolis, Ind.; donating to and packing more than 100 bags for the Unforgotten Haven, in Blackwood, N.J., which helps women in domestic violence, children, and the homeless; and donations to the Exodus Refugee Immigration Inc. and KODA (Kids of Deaf Adults) Camp Midwest.

"Being recognized as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a powerful testament to how these organizations value their people," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "In a time of constant change and challenge, this year's winners have shown a deep commitment to creating environments where employees feel supported, heard, and inspired to do their best work. That kind of culture doesn't happen by accident - it's intentional, and it's worth celebrating."

Modern Healthcare will announce the Best Place list rankings at the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on October 8 in Nashville, Tenn.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to

About GLOBO

GLOBO Language Solutions ("GLOBO") is ranked No. 6 in Nimdzi's 2024 top 10 U.S. healthcare interpreting companies facilitating effective patient communication between healthcare providers and LEP patients. The company manages an independent global network of more than 8,000 linguists who speak 430+ languages and dialects. GLOBO supports leading healthcare organizations across the country through on-demand audio, video, on-site, and sign language interpreting; actionable insights; and translation of documents, emails, texts, and chats in a single AI-powered platform. GLOBO has been listed on the Inc. 500|5000 eight times. In 2024, GLOBO was named a 2024 Vendors Division Semi-Finalist in Healthcare Innovation Magazine's annual Innovator Awards Program and designated a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 TM winner, putting them among the top growth companies in North America. Become a fan of GLOBO on Facebook and follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

GLOBO Media Contact:

Angela Jenkins

Angela Jenkins & Associates, LLC for GLOBO

303.877.0115 (MT)

[email protected]

SOURCE GLOBO Language Solutions, LLC

