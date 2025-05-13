BKV ENERGY RECOGNIZED AS TOP 5 FINALIST IN HOUSTON CHRONICLE's BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS

Top five placement reflects the company's commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Energy , a residential electricity provider in Texas, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the top five electricity companies in Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best awards. Voting to select the winner in each of the Best of the Best categories began on May 12, 2025 at 12 a.m. CT and ends on May 27, 2025.

"This is an exciting achievement for us," said Javier Hinojosa, Vice President of Retail Power at BKV Energy. "As a newer retail energy provider in Texas, for us to make it this far based on voting from the community is special. We thank everyone who has helped us make it to the top five, and we hope that your support continues in the next round of voting."

To vote for BKV Energy:

Visit #/gallery/483333433Click Vote!

"We've worked hard to create a new electricity shopping experience for Texans. There are so many providers and plans in the marketplace that the Power To Choose can sometimes feel more like a burden than a benefit," said Sam Luna, Director of Product Marketing at BKV Energy. "That's why we offer the Bluebonnet plan . It offers an affordable fixed rate without setup fees, base charges, or usage fees. Additionally, customers enjoy BKV Energy Plus at no cost, our benefits program that includes ElectroShare , our annual loyalty payout that increases the longer you're with us, and Reduce Your Rate , opportunities to switch to a cheaper rate mid-contract for free."

Learn more about BKV Energy by visiting or contacting customer service at 855-258-4797. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT BKV ENERGY

BKV Energy is a Texas-based residential electricity provider dedicated to delivering transparent and simple energy plans with no base charges or hidden fees. With innovative solutions like ElectroShare, the company is committed to providing its customers with reliable and affordable electricity. BKV Energy also offers renewable energy plans to its customers. PUCT #10323

