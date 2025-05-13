Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Wins Gold At 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a highly-awarded small-batch bourbon that marries exceptional craftsmanship and social advocacy. Founded by Chicago entrepreneur and social impact advocate, Good Trouble is more than a spirit-it's a symbol of resilience, purpose, and the power of challenging the status quo. The brand urges its drinkers to look for good trouble and use moments of connection to spark dialogue and change.

"Good Trouble Bourbon is more than a spirit-it's an experience designed to spark connection, conversation, choice and change," says Robinson. "We set out to create a great-tasting bourbon that not only meets the highest standards of quality, it had to be exceptional. From the carefully selected grains to the aging process in charred oak barrels, every element was crafted for smoothness, depth, and complexity."

Good Trouble embodies the spirit of making a difference. By using bourbon as a tool to bring people together, the brand lives up to its name-fostering progress, and purpose. A portion of proceeds supports the Shine Your Light Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit that promotes inclusivity, equity, and tolerance through community-driven initiatives.

Robinson's deep experience in the food and beverage industry-and her nearly decade-long passion for Kentucky bourbon-led to the creation of Good Trouble. After falling in love with the spirit during a tasting, she immersed herself in its craft, collecting bottles, taking courses, and visiting distilleries. Determined to create a bourbon with a purpose, she collaborated with 8th-generation master distiller Jacob Call and designed a bold, meaningful label featuring a diverse, global representation of Lady Liberty with her torch astride a raging bull -representing unity, resilience, and the power of using your voice and speaking up for justice and inclusion.

Today, Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available in 40 states online and at major retailers and restaurants in Illinois as well as Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport. With every bottle, the brand champions quality, character, and change with plans to rapidly explain into select new markets.

