Peachskinsheets Wins Big At Oprah Daily's Sleep O-Wards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted from PeachSkinSheets' exclusive SMART Fabric, the comforter is beloved for its 'peach skin' finish, moisture-wicking properties, and temperature-regulating technology, keeping hot sleepers cool, and cool sleepers cozy. The comforter set is also OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certified, tested and proven to be free of harmful substances, making it an ideal pick for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Its end-to-end baffle box construction and 3D chamber design helps to evenly distribute the hypoallergenic, poly down alternative fill and allow the clusters to achieve maximum loft. Thoughtfully oversized for generous coverage and finished with elegant piping, the set eliminates the need for a duvet cover, blending performance and design in perfect harmony.

The winning set includes one oversized comforter and two pillow shams, available in an impressive 34 stunning shades, from multiple shades of white and neutrals, to hues inspired by the Caribbean for those who seek a bolder look. PeachSkinSheets makes it easy to match any style! "I take sleep very seriously and was delighted to cuddle up in this comforter at the end of a long day," said Oprah Daily fashion editor Sara Klausing.

The Oversized Comforter has also been recognized by the 2024 Good Housekeeping Award for Best Bedding , further establishing the brand as a leader in innovation, comfort, and quality in sleep products.

"At PeachSkinSheets, we believe that everyone deserves to feel comfortable and confident in their sleep space," said Karen Levine, founder and CEO of PeachSkinSheets. "Being recognized by Oprah Daily is such an honor. It validates our commitment to innovation, quality, and, of course, color! We're thrilled to help people everywhere sleep better and wake up inspired."

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

