Eneba Releases New Survey - Finds Gamers Care More About Price Than Platform

The survey results demonstrate that affordability now shapes gaming behavior, consistently outpacing platform exclusivity and brand allegiance. The data suggests gamers are showing less patience for exclusive content, even when offered by industry leaders like Xbox and PlayStation.

Fortnite Is Bigger Than Consoles

Eneba's 2024 Gaming Survey shows a major shift in player loyalty. Over 70% of gamers now play across multiple platforms, with fewer than 20% feeling strongly attached to a single console brand .

Despite these results, the marketplace reports substantial growth in sales related to console gaming products, including PlayStation gift cards and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

What explains this apparent contradiction? Nearly half of gamers now feel stronger connections to game franchises like Fortnite than to their hardware. This game-first mindset drives cross-platform shopping on marketplaces like Eneba.

Switching Up in Favour of Better Deals

When making purchasing decisions, gamers have clear priorities:



48% ranked price as their top consideration

31% have switched platforms entirely to access less expensive games 40% buy games only at “deep discounts”

Today's players are both price-conscious and tech-savvy. They readily move between gaming ecosystems to find better deals on gaming products.

Eneba's transaction data confirms this pattern, showing a strong preference for deals regardless of platform.

Mix & Match Gaming

Eneba serves an engaged user base who embrace flexibility, using the site to find discounts across gaming platforms.

By offering deals that span different systems and content types, Eneba meets the needs of today's gamers. The company projects this cross-platform purchasing behavior will accelerate as major platforms embrace inclusivity standards, such as cross-progression, unified accounts, and unified subscription services.

What's clear is that players are no longer loyal to one platform – they mix hardware, adjust spending based on deals, and focus on game experiences rather than exclusivity, all while seeking the best price.

