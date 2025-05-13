Key Driver Transforming The Luggage Delivery Service Market 2025: Travel And Tourism Boom Driving Market Growth

Luggage Delivery Service Global Market Report 2025

The luggage delivery service market size has seen strong growth in recent years. The market size is expected to grow from $5.63 billion in 2024 to $6.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This growth over the historical period is largely attributed to factors such as increased air travel, growing tourism, the rise in e-commerce, expansion of the hospitality sector, and increased disposable income.

Is the Luggage Delivery Service Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Peering into the future, the Luggage Delivery Service market is forecasted to experience impressive growth. The market size is expected to balloon to $8.25 billion in 2029, underlining a CAGR of 7.9%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be accredited to factors such as expanding urban mobility, a growing number of solo travelers, increase in international travel, a surge in international tourism, and an increasing middle-class population. Major trends during the forecast period include technological advancements, AI-powered logistics, automation in baggage handling, integration of IoT solutions, and integration of AI chatbots for support.

What Drives The Luggage Delivery Service Market Growth ?

This industry includes services and businesses that facilitate people's travel and exploration endeavors. The growth of the travel and tourism industry is largely driven by increasing disposable incomes and an expanding middle class, leading to increased demand for business travel experiences. The convenience that Luggage Delivery Services offer within the travel and tourism industry - particularly the avoidance of carrying heavy bags - serves to enhance travelers' overall experience.

For instance, in October 2023, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, the EU recorded approximately 2.8 billion overnight stays in accommodations in 2022, with international visitors accounting for 1.2 billion. Notably, the share of overnight stays by non-European tourists increased to 13%, up from 8% in 2021, indicating a robust rebound in long-haul travel. This expansion in the travel and tourism industries will assuredly drive the growth of the luggage delivery service market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Luggage Delivery Service Market?

Major companies operating in the luggage delivery service market include InterGlobe Aviation, JAL ABC, Roadie, Excess Baggage Company, ParcelHero, Safe Express, CarterX, AirPortr, Send My Bag, Luggage Forward, Luggage Free, My Baggage, Bellugg, ShipGo, LugLess, Fastway Express, Elite World Services, Borzo, Deliver Bag, and Luggage Shipper.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Luggage Delivery Service Market?

An emerging trend worth noting within the luggage delivery service market is the commitment of major companies in the sector to providing seamless travel experiences, notably through efficient same-day delivery. This initiative is designed to enhance customer convenience, streamline logistics operations, and provide a faster, more reliable alternative to traditional baggage handling.

For example, in December 2024, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. JAL, a Japan-based airline company, launched JAL Same-day Delivery Service at Haneda Airport Terminal 3. This service, which serves foreign tourists and Japanese residents alike, allows travelers to have their baggage delivered to hotels within Tokyo on the same day of their arrival, thus enhancing convenience and alleviating congestion in public transportation.

How Is The Luggage Delivery Service Market Segmented?

The Luggage Delivery Service market can be segmented as follows:

By Type: Ground Transport, Air Freight, Sea Freight

By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Travel Agencies, Direct Booking

By Application: Travel, Moving, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

By Ground Transport: Domestic Delivery, Cross-Border Delivery, Same-Day Delivery, Express Delivery, Standard Delivery

By Air Freight: Domestic Air Cargo, International Air Cargo, Express Air Freight, Charter Air Freight, Scheduled Air Freight

By Sea Freight: Full Container Load FCL, Less than Container Load LCL, Roll-on/Roll-off RoRo, Bulk Cargo, Breakbulk Cargo

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Luggage Delivery Service Market?

In terms of regional distribution, North America was the largest region in the luggage delivery service market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions featured in the luggage delivery service market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

