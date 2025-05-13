403
Focus: Brazil’S Inflation Outlook Improves Slightly Amid Persistent Economic Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central Bank reported a fourth consecutive weekly reduction in 2025 inflation forecasts, with analysts lowering expectations from 5.53% to 5.51% in its latest Focus Bulletin.
The 2026 projection also dipped marginally to 4.50%, though both figures remain above the government's 4.5% target ceiling. This cautious optimism follows moderating food and fuel costs, though stubborn service-sector inflation and fiscal risks temper confidence.
Economic growth forecasts held steady at 2.0% for 2025, a slowdown from 2024's 3.4% expansion, with 2026 projections at 1.7%. Private analysts remain skeptical of government growth targets, citing high interest rates and global volatility.
The Central Bank maintained its benchmark Selic rate at 14.75%-a two-decade high-to anchor inflation expectations, though some institutions project hikes to 15% by year-end.
Currency markets showed modest gains, with the US dollar exchange rate forecast to strengthen to R$5.86 by December 2025, down from R$5.90 in prior estimates.
Analysts attribute this to improved trade balances and reduced hedging costs, though fiscal uncertainties and commodity price swings pose risks.
Inflation drivers remain split: food and energy prices eased due to favorable global oil trends and a stronger real, but education, healthcare, and housing costs continue rising.
Brazil Faces Inflationary Pressure
The IPCA index rose 0.56% monthly in March 2025, pushing annual inflation to 5.48%. While core inflation shows signs of stickiness, policymakers highlight gradual disinflation trends since early 2025.
The Focus Bulletin aggregates data from over 100 financial institutions, reflecting broader market sentiment. Despite four weeks of downward revisions, analysts warn that sustained progress requires structural reforms and fiscal discipline.
The government's 2025 growth target of 2.3% faces headwinds from tight credit conditions and weaker global demand for commodities. Brazil's economy, now in its fifth year of recovery since the pandemic, faces a pivotal transition.
Lower inflation forecasts signal tentative stability, but policymakers walk a tightrope between stimulating growth and containing prices.
With 2026 marking the final year of President Lula's term, market watchers emphasize the need for coherent long-term strategies to address productivity gaps and public debt pressures.
