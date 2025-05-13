Dilip Ghosh's Step-Son Srinjay Majumdar Found Dead In Kolkata's New Town Flat
According to the police, the body Srinjay Majumdar was found under mysterious circumstances, a police officer said.
Srinjay Majumdar was declared“brought dead” by doctors when taken to a nearby private hospital, an officer said. Srinjay was 26-year-old and Rinku Majumdar's son from her previous marriage.
“The cause of the death is not known. That will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter,” the police officer said in a statement.
So far, the police have not received any formal complaint-neither from Rinku Majumdar nor from any member of the deceased's family.
More details will be updated
