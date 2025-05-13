Jewels Of The World Moves To Riyadh

Following the tremendous success of the Al Khobar edition, which concluded on 12th May, Jewels of the World now moves to the Saudi Arabian capital from 16th – 19th May. Hosted at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, the exhibition returns to the heart of the Kingdom following its 2024 debut, showcasing an exquisite array of high jewellery, bridal sets, one-of-a-kind creations, fine jewellery and luxury timepieces.

This year's edition will welcome a significantly larger collection of maisons and designers, along with an exclusive selection of new creations unveiled following the Al Khobar showcase.

Brands participating in the Riyadh edition are: Al Baqshi Jewelry, Al Nahar Jewellery, Alessa Jewelry, Amarin Jewels, Ananya, Araya Fine Jewellery, Azar Gems, Bil Arabi, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Blue White Group, Carlo Barberis, Charles Oudin, Dani by Daniel K, Devji Aurum, Diamond Passion, Diva Jewels, Eliva Gioielli, Etho Maria, FerriFirenze, Gaudino Gioielli, Gems & Jewels Palace, George Hakim, Giovanni Ferraris, Hanna Jewels, Hasbani, House of Gems, HRH Joaillerie, J.H. Jewellers, K K Jewels, K. Lalita Jewellers, Kahn Jewellery, Karen Suen, La Prima Gioielli, Lapis, Lida Diamond, Luca Carati, Maison Mirath, Marceline Paris, Moksh Jewellery, Nando's, Nafees, Nsouli, Pace Gems, Panchoo, Piranesi, Rakyan's Fine Jewellery, Renad Alamoudi, Renée Jewellers, RK Jewellers, Rosa Amoris, Rose, Sandy Tabet Jewellery, Scavia, Silvia Furmanovich, Solitarie Jewels, Tariq Riaz, Tejori, Terzihan, Tijoree, Vanessa Gioielli, Yoko London, Yvan Tufenkjian and more.

Jewels of the World Riyadh will open to the public from 16:00 hrs – 23:00 hrs each day. All jewellery and timepieces available for purchase.

For further information and to register, please visit: Jewels of the World