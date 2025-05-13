Public Utilities Regulatory Commission – Rocky Mountain Institute Signs MOU For Major Renewable Energy Project

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission () and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) have entered a landmark partnership aiding the advancement of Grenada's sustainable energy goals.

Supported by the government of Grenada and the Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (Grenlec), this transformative initiative aims to strengthen energy independence across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

On 21st March 2025, PURC and RMI formalised their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a project referred to as the Grenada Renewable Energy Project. This marks a major milestone in Grenada's clean energy transition, with the project set to deliver the island's first utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) generation facility at Point Salines.

Chief executive officer of the PURC, Andrew Millet, stated:

“The PURC has worked diligently with RMI, the government of Grenada and other key stakeholders to ensure this project aligns with the national priorities of our tri-island state. The signing of the MOU for the Grenada Renewable Energy Project not only underscores the value of a robust regulatory framework but also demonstrates how collaboration can foster the achievement of Grenada's sustainable energy goals. This project will bring significant benefits including increased energy security, and reduced dependence on imported fossil fuel like diesel, which will ultimately reduce our carbon emissions. Concurrently, we hope that this project can serve as a benchmark in the renewable energy transformation throughout the Caribbean.”

The PURC, in accordance with its legislative mandate as the procurement entity for energy generation, has commenced the process of selecting Independent Power Producer's (IPP's) to develop the three renewable energy sites. This effort was carried out in collaboration with RMI, who played a pivotal role throughout the process. RMI conducted derisking studies on the installation sites and provided procurement support to ensure the selection of the most suitable IPP's for the project's long-term success.

“This project is the inaugural phase of Grenada's strategic pursuit of 100 percent renewable energy by 2039,” emphasized David Gumbs, director of RMI's Island Energy Program,“It exemplifies the power of aligned partnerships. Through the collaborative efforts of the government, PURC, and Grenlec, we are building a cleaner, more resilient and economical energy future. This shared vision and coordinated action are critical to transforming Grenada's energy systems and setting a regional precedent for sustainable development in the region.”

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Commission and the Rocky Mountain Institute marks a pivotal step forward in Grenada's transition to a clean energy future. The Point Salines Renewable Energy Project is not just a landmark initiative, it is a bold demonstration of our government's commitment to sustainability, resilience, and innovation in the energy sector. We are proud to support this collaboration, which aligns with our national transformation agenda and paves the way for increased private sector investment and a greener, more energy-secure Grenada,” said Peron Johnson, permanent secretary, ministry of climate resilience, the environment, and renewable energy.

This partnership will allow Grenada to efficiently harness the power of the sun for cleaner, more reliable energy generation. The project seeks to integrate three solar photovoltaic generating facilities totalling a 15.1MW capacity and a 10.6MW/21.2MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), with the Grenada Electricity Services Limited (Grenlec) providing support for the latter. The facilities, constructed at three sites neighbouring the Maurice Bishop International Airport, will provide nationwide benefits by strengthening energy resilience through grid upgrades and improving the efficiency of renewable energy distribution for national consumption.

In expressing his Company's support of the initiative, Leroy A. E. Abraham, Grenlec's chief executive officer, said he welcomes the government's strong position on renewable energy development outlined in the 2025 budget statement.

As the national utility, Grenlec's part in this multi-dimensional project is to support the integration of the MBIA IPP solar plant into the national grid. This includes constructing a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a new substation and new lines as well as upgrading existing infrastructure. Grenlec is excited to be working closely with the government of Grenada, PURC, World Bank, Caribbean Development Bank and other partners to foster utility-scale renewable energy adoption and modernise Grenada's energy sector.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission remains committed to fostering partnerships that drive impactful change, promoting the widespread adoption of renewable energy to deliver both environmental sustainability and economic growth. As the global community continues to confront the challenges of climate change, the Grenada Renewable Energy Project stands as a beacon of progress in this dynamic landscape.

