MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has been recently made aware that Justice Shawn Innocent, a High Court Judge currently assigned to the Criminal court in Grenada, was on 28 April 2025, charged with the indictable offence of“assault with a deadly instrument,” contrary to section 176(e) of the Criminal Code of Grenada.

“Following this charge, Justice Innocent was granted bail until his court appearance, where he is expected to respond to the allegations.

“In light of these circumstances, Justice Innocent has been temporarily de-rostered. To minimise the disruption of proceedings in the Criminal court in Grenada, another judge has been assigned to assume Justice Innocent's responsibilities, effective 1st June 2025.

“The ECSC is approaching this matter with the utmost seriousness, being mindful of Justice Innocent's fundamental rights under the Constitution, while reaffirming its dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the judiciary.”

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The ECSC is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.

The post Justice Shawn Innocent charged with 'assault with a deadly instrument' ECSC statement says appeared first on Caribbean News Global .