Nubia Z70S Ultra And Nubia Pad Pro Released Globally, AI Dual-Flagship Redefines The Mobile Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia officially launches its new flagship product - the nubia Z70S Ultra with the nubia Pad Pro launching at a later date. Empowered by imaging and mobile productivity, these two products offer users a smarter, more professional, all-encompassing experience.

nubia Z70S Ultra: A True Full-Screen, A Deeper Understanding of Imaging

nubia Z70S Ultra

Imaging, the core DNA of the nubia brand, is fully embodied in the nubia Z70S Ultra The device features the fifth-generation Neo Master native 35mm custom optical system, delivering a 40% increase in brightness compared to its predecessor. Equipped with the Omnivision custom "Light & Shadow Master 990" flagship sensor, it boasts 50MP high resolution, a 1/1.3-inch optical format, and 1.2-micron pixel size. It introduces Omnivision's pioneering horizontal/vertical quad-phase detection autofocus (H/V QPD), DCGTM dual conversion gain HDR technology, and other leading innovations to meet all-scenario shooting needs, achieving image quality that exceeds one-inch standards.

Additionally, the nubia Z70S Ultra supports OIS optical image stabilization and features an f/1.7 large aperture lens with a blue glass spin-coated IR filter. Its 64MP periscope telephoto lens enables 15cm macro telephoto shots, while the 50MP AF ultra-wide angle macro lens captures everything from sweeping landscapes to intricate details. A physical mechanical shutter button with professional dual stage control enables rapid capture of memorable moments.

The device also features a professional AI imaging model. Its AI motion capture functionality allows clear shooting of fast-moving subjects, while the classic film tone feature offers a range of humanistic tone filters. Paired with AI Sunset, AI Milky Way Night, and other AI-powered features, it meets diverse user demands across scenarios.

To enhance the photography experience for enthusiasts, nubia has created a professional Retro kit for the Z70 series. This includes a classic phone case, the Neo Bar smart camera control bar, filter adapter rings, and more - offering extensive expansion capabilities, turning the smartphone into a professional-grade camera with a premium feel.

True full-screen technology, another hallmark of the nubia brand, is further refined in the nubia Z70S Ultra. It adopts nubia's exclusive 7th generation UDC Full-Screen Display without punch-holes, featuring the latest Under-Display Camera technology and second-generation Longxi Durable Glass. The result is a stunning full-vision experience with significantly improved preview and shooting display effects.

In terms of performance, the nubia Z70S Ultra is equipped with Qualcomm's most powerful flagship chip to date - the Snapdragon® 8 Elite - paired with enhanced LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage. This combination ensures ultra-fast phone operations, quick app launches, and speedy game loading. With a 144Hz screen refresh rate, 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, AI Ultra Gaming Visuals, AI Frame Boosting, and tuning by a professional esports team, the device offers an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The new model also introduces the third-generation Nanhai battery, utilizing a 6600mAh silicon-carbon anode material that maintains stable output even in extreme low-temperature environments. In addition, it features the industry's first offline communication capability, supporting long-distance real-time voice calls - ideal for outdoor adventures where network coverage is unavailable.

In terms of design, the nubia Z70S Ultra continues the classic Flowing Red Ring design, bearing the NEOVISION stamp. Its ultra-narrow 1.25mm bezel exudes unique aesthetic beauty. The rear camera lens module features an exclusive vacuum dual-film, multi-texture process, while the body has a three-dimensional micro-etched glass finish with a leather texture that feels as soft as calfskin. An innovative AI-powered customizable sliding button provides one-click access to Star Cloud Intelligence, the camera, game space, translation, and more, offering an intuitive and responsive experience.

nubia Pad Pro: True AI Power, A Mighty Pad

To meet the increasingly complex needs of consumers across work, study, and entertainment, nubia has launched its first-ever tablet - the nubia Pad Pro. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 processor, the device boasts a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz, delivering outstanding performance. Combined with LPDDR5X high-speed memory and UFS4.0 high-speed flash storage, it offers a remarkably smooth user experience. The nubia Pad Pro also excels in audiovisual performance. It features a 10.9-inch 2.8K ultra-clear true-color screen with a resolution of 2880*1800, delivering rich, accurate colors. Paired with DTS X® Ultra spatial 3D audio effects, it creates an immersive, cinema-level stereo experience.

True to nubia's commitment to industrial design excellence, the nubia Pad Pro is built with an aerospace-grade unibody metal chassis, weighing just 523g and measuring only 7.3mm thin. The 45° anti-slip tilt design ensures both portability and stability. A 20MP front HD camera delivers sharp and clear video call quality, while the 78-key full-function PC keyboard layout replicates the efficient typing experience of a traditional laptop, offering smooth and seamless writing.

Pricing and Availability:

nubia Z70S Ultra:



For the 12GB+256GB variant: $779 in the US, £659 in the UK, and €769 in the EU. For the 16GB+512GB variant: $869 in the US, £769 in the UK, and €869 in the EU.

nubia Pad Pro

Available launch date: June 12, 2025

Official Online Stores:



Global:

EU:

UK: Mexico:

About nubia

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. Inspiring the world to "Be yourself," nubia continues to elevate lifestyles by encouraging users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions.

SOURCE Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.

