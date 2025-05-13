Boost Mobile Rated No. 1 In 5G Reliability And 5G Coverage Across 15 Major U.S. Cities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Opensignal report confirms Boost Mobile 's real-world 5G performance in major cities across the U.S.

LITTLETON, Colo., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is setting a new benchmark for 5G performance. According to an independent report from Opensignal – the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers' connectivity experiences – Boost Mobile rated #1 in 5G reliability and 5G coverage in 15 major U.S. cities.[i] With these achievements, Boost Mobile now provides a greater connectivity experience for consumers in many of the nation's most populated, tech-forward markets. The findings underscore Boost Mobile's ability to deliver a fast, stable and accessible 5G experience in real-world conditions.

These latest network claims are a testament to Boost Mobile's investment in its next-generation standalone 5G Open RAN network , providing customers excellent coverage and access to the latest technology.

#1 in 5G Reliability and 5G Coverage

Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas-Fort Worth; Detroit; Houston; Miami; New York City; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia; Raleigh, N.C; St. Louis; and its hometown market of Denver.

Boost Mobile is rated first in:



5G Reliability – Boost Mobile subscribers were more likely to maintain a stable connection and complete everyday tasks like browsing, messaging and streaming. Opensignal measured:



Time connected to a mobile network



Internet access success rates



Task completion

Overall sufficiency of performance 5G Coverage – Boost Mobile provided the broadest range of locations where subscribers with a compatible device experienced 5G connectivity.

"This recognition from Opensignal across both 5G reliability and 5G coverage metrics reinforces the power of our standalone 5G Open RAN network," said Eben Albertyn, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at Boost Mobile. "We've engineered our network to not only deliver widespread 5G coverage, but to ensure it performs consistently wherever and whenever our customers need it. Whether it's staying connected throughout the day or having strong service in more places, we're delivering a 5G experience that leads the industry in both quality and accessibility, not to mention at a price point all customers can afford."

Unmatched Value Meets Industry-Leading 5G

Boost Mobile's 5G leadership is available at a price that's hard to match: the Unlimited $25 a month plan[ii] – FOREVER – with no annual contracts.[iii] Whether it's about staying reliably connected, accessing 5G more often, or having strong service in more places, Boost Mobile is delivering 5G that simply works-when and where it matters most.

"Being rated number one in 5G reliability and 5G coverage across so many major cities is a milestone reflecting our commitment to put the customers first," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "We're proving that you don't have to choose between top-tier network performance and affordability. With our $25/month Unlimited plan, customers get industry-leading 5G backed by unmatched value – FOREVER."

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

[i] Opensignal Awards – USA: Local Experience Report, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1, 2024 – December 28, 2024, © 2025 Opensignal Limited.

[ii] After 30GB, customers may experience slower speeds.

[iii] Customers will only pay $25/mo. as long as they remain active on the Boost Unlimited plan.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

