JDC Group Expands Data Transformation Services To Help SAP Customers Accelerate Their Journey To S/4HANA And Beyond

ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group , a Consulting Solutions company, today announced a significant expansion of its Data Transformation Services , aimed at helping organizations modernize and simplify to maximize the value of their SAP landscapes. These enhanced offerings empower clients to successfully navigate complex transformations in support of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, accelerate their transformation to SAP S/4HANA, and enable business decisions using actionable data.

System conversions supporting M&A activity and other business events

Lean or complex Selective Data Transition (SAP SDT) services

SAP Business Transformation Center (SAP BTC) from planning to execution powered by SAP's official tools for structured and scalable transformation Comprehensive data and system analysis to improve decision making

"Data is at the core of every successful transformation," said Greg Beyer, President of JDC Group. "Whether you're migrating to S/4HANA, optimizing an existing system, or planning a greenfield implementation, our expanded Data Transformation Services provide the proven strategy, tools, and expertise to deliver clean, intelligent data every step of the way."

Each offering is designed to align with the customer's objective and goals, providing tailored roadmaps and services based on their needs to ensure seamless transitions and long-term success. JDC Group's team of certified experts combines deep industry knowledge with SAP's latest toolsets to ensure precision and agility across all phases of transformation.

To support the launch, JDC Group will be participating at SAP Sapphire, May 19–21, 2025, in Orlando. Attendees are invited to meet with JDC Group's Data Transformation Services team for 1:1 Discovery Sessions to discuss challenges, explore customized solutions, and learn how to accelerate success. To book a session, click here: bit/3GpSEDR

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is a premier SAP consulting and strategic advisory firm helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. As one of North America's fastest-growing SAP partners, JDC Group delivers specialized expertise in SAP S/4HANA, Business Technology Platform (BTP), cloud-first strategies, and intelligent ERP solutions. From advisory and implementation to support and staffing, JDC Group empowers clients to modernize their enterprise systems, optimize processes, and scale for sustained growth in a data-driven world. To learn more, visit .

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions ( ) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models - from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs - enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, and First Coast Worksite Wellness Council's Platinum Level Healthiest Companies.

