Wyld Launches New Kiwi THC:THCV Gummy That Puts Energizing Tetrahydrocannabivarin In The Spotlight

The Brand's 15th SKU Introduces THCV to Its Best-Selling Portfolio of Gummies, Bringing a Bold New Flavor With a New Cannabinoid Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld , the #1 cannabis edible brand in the U.S., is introducing a new Kiwi 1:1 THC:THCV gummy across select markets nationwide, beginning with New York and Michigan. The Kiwi gummy is Wyld's first to feature tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), known for its uniquely energizing effects.

"Wyld is back at it with innovative cannabinoids, and we're excited to introduce our Kiwi 1:1 THC:THCv gummies to the family, " said Aaron Morris, Founder and CEO of Wyld. "These new gummies offer a combination of THCv and THC-different from the rest of our THC products- giving consumers an uplifting, clear-headed feeling, like a level up!"

In a 1:1 THC:THCV ratio, this new member of Wyld's Uplifting collection offers consumers an experience distinct from Wyld's popular Balanced and Relaxing product lines. THCV Kiwi is designed for consumers looking for adventure, movement and clarity-offering a brighter, focused high.

Like all Wyld edibles, the new Kiwi gummy is made with top-quality ingredients including real fruit, with consistent dosing for a reliable consumer experience. Each gummy contains equal amounts of THC and THCV per gummy, and is available in Wyld's iconic origami packaging.

Kiwi THC:THCV Gummy availability is rolling out in phases across select markets starting in late April, with Michigan and New York officially leading the charge. The rollout continues in coming months for markets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon and Washington state.

"These new THCV gummies are the natural next step in Wyld's commitment to innovation and quality," said Morris. "Adding new products to support all consumer experiences, and are made with real fruit and trusted dosing, are the perfect complement to our existing lineup."

The introduction of the Kiwi gummy brings Wyld's product lineup to 15 total SKUs, further expanding its Uplifting collection. For more information and product availability, visit Wyld's location mapper at wyldcanna .

About Wyld

Known as America's favorite edible, Wyld is a boundary-pushing cannabis brand that has been driving market innovation since 2016. Crafted by our expert food scientists, Wyld blends real fruit juice with cannabinoids and natural ingredients to create a unique collection of uplifting, balanced and relaxing focus areas. Dedicated to creating a brand and product that makes choosing to feel good a point of everyday pride, Wyld is devoted to fostering a cleaner environment, empowering communities and championing social justice. Their operations span both the U.S. and Canada, with availability continuing to expand across the THC and CBD sectors. Learn more: wyldcanna

Media Contact

Molly Sposato

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyld

