HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. And Nrx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Announce Signing Of Definitive Agreement To Purchase Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute Foundational Acquisition For The HOPE Network Of Interventional Psychiatry Clinics

Dr. Feifel will join HOPE as its first Chief Medical Innovation Officer ("CMIO") upon closing of the acquisition. A nationally recognized expert in interventional psychiatry, Dr. Feifel's distinctions include serving as an elected member of the American College of Neuropharmacology, peer-elected inclusion in "Best Doctors in America," and citation in the Castle Connolly list of "Top Doctors" - a recognition given to only 10 psychiatrists in San Diego. Dr. Feifel sits on the Board of the Clinical TMS Society and has co-chaired its clinical standards committee. Dr. Feifel has served as lead investigator on numerous clinical trials of therapies for CNS disorders.

"The signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Kadima marks a pivotal moment in the execution of our strategy to redefine mental healthcare access and delivery of care through HOPE Therapeutics," said Dr. Jonathan Javitt and Matthew Duffy, Co-CEOs of HOPE . "Dr. David Feifel is a true pioneer in interventional psychiatry and we are honored to have him join our leadership team. With his guidance, we are accelerating the buildout of a world-class clinic network that integrates cutting-edge science with community-based care."

The planned acquisition of Kadima is subject to satisfaction of standard closing conditions and finalization of financing. Further details on the transaction will be disclosed at that time.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (preservative free IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality and has filed a patent for this novel formulation with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ( ), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

