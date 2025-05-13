MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/SANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S - Annual General Meeting 2025

On the annual general meeting 2025 of Tresu Investment Holding A/S the following decisions were made:



The audited annual report for 2024 was adopted.

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the loss as recorded in the annual report was appropriated.

Jean-Marc Denis Lechene, Søren Dan Johansen, Ola Harald Erici and Stephan Hubert Plenz were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the company. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.

The general meeting had specifically waived the requirement for notice and presentation of documents under the Danish Companies Act and the Articles of Association.

For further details, please contact

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780