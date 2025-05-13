MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) shenzhen, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroAlgo Inc. Develops Blockchain-Based Traceable IP Rights Protection Algorithm

Shenzhen, May. 13, 2025/––MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced the development of a blockchain-based traceable IP rights protection algorithm, aiming to fundamentally address the shortcomings of existing copyright protection technologies and safeguard intellectual property rights.

MicroAlgo leverages blockchain's distributed ledger and immutability features to develop a technical solution integrating a quadratic matrix transformation mathematical model, distributed random embedding mechanism, and location mapping function design. This enables precise traceability and secure protection of IP copyright throughout its lifecycle, from creation to transaction.

Quadratic Matrix Transformation Model:in the digital mapping process of IP rights transactions, the quadratic matrix transformation model builds a structured multidimensional data system that mathematically models and enhances key elements of the transaction. Specifically, the model first quantifies and encodes critical parameters such as the identities and credit ratings of the transacting parties, scope of authorization, content characteristics (e.g., digital fingerprints, hash values, creation timestamps), and transaction attributes (e.g., authorization duration, usage scope, transaction amount) into a base matrix M0 in a multidimensional vector space. Subsequently, through secondary linear transformations-such as eigenvalue decomposition, singular value decomposition, or polynomial transformation-a high-distinguishability feature matrix M' is generated. This process retains the core features of the original data while eliminating redundancy through orthogonal transformation and dimensionality reduction, producing a unique and verifiable transaction identifier.

The core advantage of the quadratic transformation lies in its construction of a bidirectional, verifiable mathematical correlation: on one hand, the transformed matrix contains all the key information from the original transaction and can be reversed using inverse algorithms for verification. On the other, the matrix's eigenvalues and eigenvectors form a“digital fingerprint” of the transaction, serving as a standardized data interface for IP rights tracking on the blockchain. For example, when rights are transferred, new transaction data is mathematically linked with the previous matrices to form a sequential chain of feature matrices. This ensures each transaction is compliant and traceable within a rigorous mathematical logic framework.

Distributed Random Embedding Mechanism: this mechanism uses specific random algorithms to embed key IP identifiers into various nodes across the blockchain in a distributed, concealed, and randomized manner. This approach makes it difficult to tamper with or maliciously extract copyright information while providing dispersed and reliable clues for subsequent traceability.

Positional Mapping Function Design: by combining parameters such as time and transaction hash values, this design generates mapping factors through a traceable mapping function. This allows for rapid location of copyright data and enables end-to-end tracking of the origin and circulation of IP rights.

During the operation of the entire blockchain network, even in the event of anomalies such as replay attacks, this algorithm-thanks to its unique structure and mechanisms-can swiftly retrieve copyright information using the stored data and correlation logic. It promptly identifies and addresses potential IP security threats, ensuring that intellectual property rights remain under effective protection at all times.

From a security standpoint, the algorithm leverages a distributed random embedding mechanism to store copyright information in a decentralized and concealed manner. This significantly increases the difficulty for attackers to access or tamper with the data and effectively resists common threats such as replay attacks. It establishes a strong security barrier for IP rights protection. In terms of stability, built upon the reliable architecture of blockchain, the algorithm maintains stable operation even in complex network environments with high volumes of transaction data. This ensures accurate tracking and management of copyright information without errors. Traceability is another key strength. With the support of components such as the positional mapping function, the algorithm clearly records and presents the complete transaction chain of copyright information-from its creation to each subsequent transaction. This allows rights holders to monitor copyright activities in real time and provides robust evidence in case of disputes.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve and copyright-related business scenarios grow increasingly complex and diversified, MicroAlgo's algorithm is poised for further refinement and optimization. It holds the potential to integrate with more advanced encryption technologies to strengthen the protection of copyright information. Furthermore, it may expand its applications into more specialized areas of intellectual property, such as design patents and trademarks, becoming a critical global technology for IP rights protection and driving a more robust and efficient IP protection ecosystem.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the“MicroAlgo”), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

