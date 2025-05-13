Growgeneration’S MMI Announces New Luxury Mobile Package & Luggage Storage Solution Designed Exclusively For Waldorf Astoria Hotels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom-Engineered System Offers Waldorf Guests Seamless, Secure, and Discreet Luggage Management

DENVER, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the“Company”), the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced the launch of MMI Storage Solutions' new mobile package and luggage solution designed exclusively for the Waldorf Astoria, one of the world's most iconic luxury hotel brands. This custom-engineered system will elevate the Waldorf guest experience by providing hotel staff with an elegant, efficient, and secure way to handle guest luggage –from arrival, all the way through to checkout.

MMI, a division of the Company, is a leader in shelving and mobile storage solutions for businesses. The mobile package and luggage solution integrates MMI's signature craftsmanship with customized finishes that complement the refined interiors of the Waldorf Astoria. Designed with both function and aesthetics in mind, the system includes high-density mobile carriages with attractive Lyon shelving customized in the Hilton blue color.

“We are thrilled to introduce this innovative space saving, mobile shelving solution with the team at Waldorf Astoria,” said Jessica Robinson, Vice President of Operations at MMI.“Our goal in designing this system was to create an end-to-end storage solution that blends effortlessly into luxury environments while improving back-of-house operations. Working with the Waldorf Astoria gave us the opportunity to design a solution that reflects the elegance of the brand while delivering measurable efficiency and convenience for staff and guests alike.”

The mobile package and luggage solution has already been reported as demonstrating improvements in operational flow and efficiency . Based on this initial success, the Company plans to expand similar solutions to other luxury hospitality partners in the coming year.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation's largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com , as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as“look forward,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: , and on the Company's website, at: .

