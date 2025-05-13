Microchip Opens Registration For Its 25Th Annual Masters Conference In Scottsdale, Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces that registration is now open for its MASTERs Conference in North America, the premier technical training event for embedded design engineers. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual MASTERS Conference , once again taking place at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona, from August 4–7, 2025.

MASTERs is short for“Microchip Annual Strategic Technical Exchange and Review” and is tailored to provide exceptional peer-to-peer technical training and insights taught by the company's subject-matter experts. Engineers at all levels of experience will have access to over 80 classes on a wide range of embedded design topics including AI/ML, MCUs/MPUs, FGPAs, PCB design, RTOS, connectivity, security, power management and more.

Throughout the conference dates, attendees can explore the“Ask the Experts” area with over 30-instructor led demos. This area will consist of stations dedicated to specific technologies including embedded software, MCU systems, analog, FPGAs, motor control, power conversion, wireless connectivity and other topics. The interactive setup aims to ignite fresh thinking, sharing of ideas and problem-solving to drive designs and projects forward.

There will also be ample networking opportunities with fun evening activities on the agenda. A highlight of the 25th anniversary will be held the evening of August 4, when Steve Sanghi, Microchip's president and CEO, will deliver a keynote, followed by dinner.

“MASTERs is more than just a conference, it's an immersive experience where engineers and developers expand their technical expertise, connect with industry leaders and spark innovation in an environment designed to inspire,” said Joe Krawczyk, senior corporate vice president of Microchip Technology's worldwide client engagement.“Whether they are refining a concept or finalizing a design, engineers at every level walk away with practical insights and tools to accelerate their most ambitious projects.”

The conference will be held at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess , located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, an AAA Five Diamond resort with lush grounds, serene lagoons, six sparkling pools and world-class golf. While attending the world-class conference, attendees can also unwind and enjoy a vacation atmosphere.

To register and learn more about MASTERs, visit the conference webpage .

MASTERs Registration and Pricing Information

Registration pricing is all inclusive for the MASTERs Conference 2025, with a discounted rate of $2,183 if attendees register by May 31, 2025, for three days of training. Beginning June 1, 2025, the rate increases to $2,425. Registration includes entry to the conference courses of the attendee's choice, access to class materials, accommodation at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess for three nights with meals and evening entertainment. All potential attendees must register by July 14, 2025. Discounts are available for select registrants. For more information and to register visit the conference webpage .

