Viasat Selected By U.S. Space Force For Phase 2 Of Enterprise Space Terminal Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it was selected by the U.S. Space Force's (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) for the second phase of its Enterprise Space Terminal (EST) program, which is focused on the prototyping and development of a new optical laser communications terminal that can support military operations through crosslinking and multi-orbit, interoperable communications. This Phase 2 contract award was issued through the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) via an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), which aims to accelerate the time to award and development of next-generation space technologies.

Under the company's Defense and Advanced Technologies (DAT) business segment, Viasat's Space and Mission Systems team completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for its Free Space Optical (FSO) space terminal during Phase 1. In Phase 2, Viasat's team will mature the solution design, and develop and complete initial testing of a hardware prototype of this next-generation space laser communications terminal. This innovative space laser communications solution will be designed to meet the performance, interoperability and size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) requirements for proliferated on-orbit intersatellite link communications across future space systems.

Commercial development of optical laser terminals under the EST program is a foundational piece of the USSF's future space communications, supporting the SSC's broader Space Data Network objectives and the formation of a unified space mesh network using optical laser crosslinks to send information between different satellites and orbits.

“Developing high-throughput, secure optical communications will be a transformational capability for military space operations and the sharing of mission data in real-time across the battlespace,” said Susan Miller, President of Viasat government.“Viasat is excited to continue the development of its next-generation optical communications terminal for the EST program. We believe our deep expertise delivering high-performance, flexible and scalable modems to government customers, combined with our experience creating integrated and interoperable technology solutions for multi-path communications, will enable the timely development of this EST terminal solution. We look forward to working with the SSC to enable future mission operations and warfighters with highly resilient and secure space-based laser communications.”

