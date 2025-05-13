Design Therapeutics To Participate In 2025 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat during the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and in the investors section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company's GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing programs in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and Huntington's disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

