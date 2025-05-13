Protara Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc.(Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference. A fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12:30 pm ET in New York. TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit. A fireside chat will take place virtually on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 1:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the events can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website: . The webcasts will be archived for a limited time following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara's portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit .

Company Contact:

Justine O'Malley

Protara Therapeutics

...

646-817-2836