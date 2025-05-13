403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Maldives Boost Trade Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry affirmed on Tuesday that trade relations with the Maldives have significantly expanded, with Kuwaiti exports to the Maldives rising notably over the past ten years.
In a press statement marking the visit of the Maldivian delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullah Khaleel and several businesspeople, the Chamber noted that the visit reflects growing ties based on friendship, mutual respect, and shared goals for economic and cultural cooperation.
The Chamber noted that the partnership benefits from each country's strengths, the Maldivian companies lead in tourism and marine industries, and Kuwaiti expertise in finance, logistics, healthcare, and energy, creating strong opportunities for mutual investments.
Dr. Khaleel outlined key investment opportunities in tourism, renewable energy, logistics, ports, housing, agriculture, and fisheries. (end)
fnk
In a press statement marking the visit of the Maldivian delegation led by Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullah Khaleel and several businesspeople, the Chamber noted that the visit reflects growing ties based on friendship, mutual respect, and shared goals for economic and cultural cooperation.
The Chamber noted that the partnership benefits from each country's strengths, the Maldivian companies lead in tourism and marine industries, and Kuwaiti expertise in finance, logistics, healthcare, and energy, creating strong opportunities for mutual investments.
Dr. Khaleel outlined key investment opportunities in tourism, renewable energy, logistics, ports, housing, agriculture, and fisheries. (end)
fnk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment