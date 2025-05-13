403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, WTO Leaders Call For Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 13 (KUNA) - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala confirmed Tuesday that member countries now should regain the WTO's centripetal force by uniting and addressing the challenges facing the WTO, the Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, Ishiba said that amid rapidly escalating tensions surrounding international trade, the relevance of the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at the core, is increasing, according to a press release from the ministry.
In response, Okonjo-Iweala stressed the importance of cooperation among WTO members, the ministry said. She also expressed her expectation for the role of Japan as a "champion of the multilateral trading system" to maintain and strengthen the multilateral trading system, including the promotion of the WTO reform. (end)
mk
During their meeting in Tokyo, Ishiba said that amid rapidly escalating tensions surrounding international trade, the relevance of the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at the core, is increasing, according to a press release from the ministry.
In response, Okonjo-Iweala stressed the importance of cooperation among WTO members, the ministry said. She also expressed her expectation for the role of Japan as a "champion of the multilateral trading system" to maintain and strengthen the multilateral trading system, including the promotion of the WTO reform. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment