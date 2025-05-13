UN Women: Half Of Womenآ's Organizations In Crisis Zones Risk Shutting Down

403
UN Women: Half Of Womenآ's Organizations In Crisis Zones Risk Shutting Down
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 13 (KUNA) -- The UN Women issued a stark warning on Tuesday that a severe shortage in funding and cuts to foreign aid are threatening the survival of half the womenآ's organizations operating in humanitarian crisis settings around the world.
This comes at a time when the compounding effects of war climate-related disasters hunger and displacement are devastating the lives of women and girls, said the Chief of the UN Women Humanitarian Action Sofia Calltrop, speaking a a news conference in Geneva.
She revealed that 90 per cent of the organizations have been seriously affected by financial cuts and 51 per cent have already suspended programmes either partially or entirely according to a new UN Women report.
Calltorp warned that the global rise in conflict is having a profound impact on women noting that the number of women and girls living within 50 kilometers of conflict zones reached 612 million in 2023 an increase of 50 per cent compared to a decade ago.
She further noted that more than half of the womenآ's organizations in Afghanistan have seen major disruptions to their programmes with funding shortages leading to the closure of health facilities and leaving many pregnant women without accessible care.
In Ukraine, over 70 per cent of womenآ's organizations reported similar interruptions including the closure of shelters and support centers for survivors of conflict.
Calltorp emphasized the urgent need for direct and sustained funding to preserve the vital role these organizations play in protecting women and girls in conflict zones and during emergencies.
She echoed the call of UN Women for full support of women-led organizations worldwide urging the international community to prioritize funding their critical work in the world's most challenging crises. (end)
