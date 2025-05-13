L. Ron Hubbard Writers And Illustrators Of The Future Podcast Begins 6Th Year

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast People's Choice Awards and eLit Award.

Jonathan Merkh, President and Publisher Forefront Books, on the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Episode 327.

L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast began in April 2019 and begins its 6th year. #WritersoftheFuture #Podcast #WOTFPodcast

- L. Ron Hubbard, Writers of the Future founderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Writers of the Future Podcast was initiated on April 18, 2019, and has now entered its 6th year of operation with over 315 weekly episodes featuring many of today's publishing industry leaders, bestselling authors, and renowned artists of science fiction and fantasy, as well as up-and-coming creative voices breaking into the publishing market. The podcast is based on the world-famous Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests created by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983, when he wrote,“A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists. The artist is looked upon to start things. The artist injects the spirit of life into a culture.”Podcasting has become a primary source of news, entertainment, and education. While there are an estimated 4.5 million registered podcasts worldwide, Podcastpage notes that there are only about 700K active podcasters. Out of these that are active, the average podcast listens vary between 100 and 150 per episode. If a podcast achieves 500 downloads per episode, it is likely in the top 5-10% of all podcasts.“I am very fortunate to have had the Writers of the Future Podcast syndicated a few years ago on the United Public Radio Network,” stated the podcast host John Goodwin.“Each episode is created with the exact purpose stated by Mr. Hubbard of injecting that spirit of life into a culture,” Goodwin continued.Weekly shows routinely exceed two million listens, with this week's episode #327 soundcloud/LobmeUjeVLcfht2T9] featuring Jonathan Merkh, President and Publisher of Forefront Books, breaking 2.3 million.The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is a seven-time finalist in the People's Choice Podcast Awards and winner in the eLit Awards. When asked to what he owed the podcast's success, Goodwin stated,“I do an immense amount of homework in preparation for a show. If it's an author, I read at least one full book. For any guest, I first attempt to learn as much as possible about them and then coordinate questions we will discuss in advance.” Goodwin concluded,“Ultimately, I have stayed true to the purpose of Writers of the Future, and this is my greatest source of success.”The Writers of the Future Podcast is hosted on Soundcloud and can also be found on Apple, Audible, iHeart, Overcast, Podbean, Podnews, and Spotify Podcasts.L. Ron Hubbard created the Contest in 1983, writing in the Introduction to Writers of the Future Volume 1,“It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”Based on the Writing Contest's success, its sister Contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide aspiring artists with the same opportunity.The success of the Contest is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows, and documentaries.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .

Emily Jones

Author Services, Inc.

+1 323-466-3310

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.