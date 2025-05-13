Global Metal Power Transmission Chain Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What does the current market scenario reveal?

The metal power transmission chain market size has grown strongly in recent years, reporting a rise from $8.83 billion in 2024 to $9.47 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increased use of steam engines and power machinery, rising industrial mechanization, increased demand for heavy-duty machinery, increasing demand for lightweight chains, and a growing demand for consumer electronics.

Where can we expect the future growth direction to be?

The metal power transmission chain market size is predicted to experience robust growth in the near future. Projections indicate that the market will grow to $12.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8% due to an increasing demand for high-efficiency manufacturing systems, growing demand from the renewable energy sector, increasing electric vehicle manufacturing, increased adoption of e-mobility solutions, and expanding infrastructure projects. Key trends surfacing in the forecast period include the development of advanced materials and coatings, smart monitoring and predictive maintenance, additive manufacturing, integration in manufacturing, and improved lubrication technology.

What driving factors will push this growth forward?

The rising construction activities are expected to fuel the growth of the metal power transmission chain market. Construction activities encompass the actions involved in building, modifying, repairing, or demolishing structures such as buildings, roads, and infrastructure. An increasing demand for construction activities is primarily due to shifting consumer attitudes favoring more extensive spending on renovations, restorations, and retrofits.

In fact, metal power transmission chains have become an integral part of construction as they deliver robust strength and durability, making them the perfect fit for heavy machinery and equipment. These chains ensure a reliable power transfer which improves operational efficiency and reduces downtime on construction sites.

Who are the main industry players in this sector?

The key companies operating in the metal power transmission chain market encompass Aktiebolaget SKF, Rexnord Corporation, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., KOBO LLC, Daido Kogyo Co. Ltd., Renold Jeffrey, Hangzhou Qianjiang Chain Industries Co. Ltd., SENQCIA Corporation, Designatronics Inc., Shining Industrial Holdings Ltd., Katayama Chain Co. Ltd., CAN-AM Chains, PEER Chain, Tsubaki India Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd., TIDC Industrial Chains Division, Asar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dhaval Engineers, MAXCO Chain Ltd., Asian Engineering Works, and Tripcon Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

What are the emerging trends in the market?

A noteworthy trend is the companies' focus on developing compact roller chains with efficient power transmission to support precision performance in space-constrained and demanding applications. For instance, in September 2024, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., a Japan-based manufacturer of power transmission and roller chain products, introduced the Epsilon Chain Stainless Steel Series Model RS6, the world's smallest roller chain, providing reliable power transmission in compact spaces while ensuring a long service life with reduced wear.

How is the global market subdivided?

The metallic power transmission chain market is segmented–

1 By Type Of Chain: Standard Roller Chains, Heavy-Duty Roller Chains, Short Pitch Chains, Leaf Chains, Slat Chains

2 By Material Composition: Steel Chains, Stainless Steel Chains, Plastic Chains, Alloy Chains

3 By Drive Mechanism: Single Strand Drive Chains, Double Strand Drive Chains, Multi-Strand Chains

4 By Application: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Aerospace, Food Processing, Mining And Construction

Subsegments:

1 By Standard Roller Chains: Single Strand Chains, Double Strand Chains, Triple Strand Chains

2 By Heavy-Duty Roller Chains: Heavy-Duty Single Strand Chains, Heavy-Duty Double Strand Chains, Heavy-Duty Triple Strand Chains

3 By Short Pitch Chains: Precision Short Pitch Chains, Conveyor Short Pitch Chains

4 By Leaf Chains: AL Series Light Duty Series, BL Series Heavy Duty Series

5 By Slat Chains: Steel Slat Chains, Plastic Slat Chains

What is the regional dynamics of the market?

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the metal power transmission chain market in 2024. The report includes data from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

