AB Global Expands Mid-Market Sales Team And Aligns Organization For Continued Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AB Global , the global leader in background screening and compliance education, is excited to announce the appointment of Carissa Rosa to its growing sales team as part of the company's strategic alignment for continued explosive growth.Carissa brings a powerhouse combination of industry experience, strategic insight, and a relentless drive for client success. With previous roles at Checkr, GoodHire, and The Knot Worldwide, she offers deep expertise in Sales & Account Management, Revenue Growth Strategy, B2B & SaaS Sales, Contract Negotiations, and Client Success. Throughout her career, she has excelled in leading ATS/HRIS SaaS integrations to streamline operations and securing high-value partnerships that drive client retention.“Carissa is a tremendous asset to the organization,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and CEO of AB Global.“She brings an impressive array of skills and experience to her role. Her unstoppable drive, infectious enthusiasm, and stellar interpersonal skills make her a perfect fit for our dynamic team. Adding her to our sales team underscores our continued commitment to a resource-focused, client-centric approach that fuels long-term success.”Charles Cafaro, Vice President of Strategic Business Development, added:“Carissa is a proven professional with a strong track record in exceeding revenue targets and optimizing sales strategy. Her experience in B2B environments, customer acquisition, and contract negotiation aligns seamlessly with AB Global's growth trajectory. Her addition reflects our unwavering dedication to offering our clients the highest level of resources and service. This strategic hire marks another key milestone in AB Global's continued journey of innovation and market leadership.”Carissa Rosa shared her enthusiasm about joining the team:“I'm honored to step into this role at AB Global. It's an exciting time to be part of such a forward-thinking, rapidly growing organization. With its industry-leading reputation, dual PBSAaccreditations, and four consecutive years recognized on the HRO Today Baker's Dozen, AB Global truly sets the Gold Standard in background screening. The company's legacy of excellence, client commitment, and relentless innovation made this decision an easy one.”About AB GlobalAB Global sets the Gold Standard in background screening, delivering precise, customizable solutions with a foundation built on trust, transparency, and integrity. Serving organizations of all sizes, AB Global's team of FCRA-certified experts provides top-tier compliance guidance, supported by free industry education through Screening UniversityTM . With cutting-edge technology, innovative tools, and seamless integrations, AB Global continues to redefine excellence in global background screening.

