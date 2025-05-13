Lottographs Animated Lottery Videos Unveils Version 2.5

Keno Live Promo Image

Keno Live Screen Shot of My Picks in RED Feature

Revolutionary "KENO LIVE" for Enhanced Lottery and KENO Analysis

LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LottoGraphs, a frontrunner in interactive lottery analysis solutions, today announced the release of its transformative Version 2.5, featuring the groundbreaking "KENO LIVE" tool. This near real-time analysis capability for KENO players, alongside significant enhancements to traditional lottery analysis, reaffirms LottoGraphs' dedication to empowering players with cutting-edge technology and intuitive, interactive features.Version 2.5 elevates lottery analysis for popular games like Powerball and Mega Millions through the integration of AI Technology in these two multi state lottery games and interactive animated videos that dynamically visualize historical lottery data. The updated platform also boasts an intuitive push-button interface, ensuring effortless navigation, and a personalized "My Number Picks in RED" feature, which highlights user-selected numbers for more strategic ticket purchases to better your chance of winning.Building on this powerful foundation, LottoGraphs introduces "KENO LIVE." Specifically designed for the fast-paced 4-minute KENO environment, this feature delivers near real-time analytical insights. Now available for Massachusetts, New York, Georgia and the Foxwoods Casino Keno Games. Seamlessly incorporating LottoGraphs' signature Interactive Animated Lottery Video Technology, user-friendly push-button interface, and personalized "My Number Picks in RED" tracking, "KENO LIVE" offers KENO enthusiasts unprecedented access to recent draw data and emerging historical patterns.Key Features of "KENO LIVE":.Up-to-the-Minute KENO Analysis: Access the latest draw information for timely insights..Interactive Animated KENO Videos: Visualize KENO data trends through engaging animations..Effortless Push-Button KENO Interface: Navigate and analyze KENO results with ease..Personalized "My Number Picks in RED" for KENO: Strategically track and highlight your chosen KENO numbers."We are excited to introduce these significant advancements," said William B. Lott Jr., CEO of The LottoGraphs Corporation. "By integrating more of our proprietary Interactive Animated Video Technology into Version 2.5 and launching the revolutionary 'KENO LIVE,' we are redefining lottery and KENO analysis. Our goal is to provide our user community with unparalleled insights and a more engaging, interactive experience that empowers their play."LottoGraphs currently supports analysis for state lottery games in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Texas, California, the UK - United Kingdom, and the Foxwoods Casino Keno Lottery Game. The company is actively developing support for additional state lotteries, encouraging users to vote for their state to be included next.About LottoGraphs:LottoGraphs is a leading innovator in AI-powered lottery analysis tools, committed to transforming the way players interact with lottery data. By providing insightful analysis through engaging and accessible formats, LottoGraphs empowers users to make more informed playing decisions. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to analyze historical lottery results, LottoGraphs equips both seasoned players and newcomers with the knowledge to potentially enhance their understanding of the games.

LottoGraphs "Keno Live" Promo Video on YouTube

