Canvas Meets Code: Artem Mirolevich And Dmitry Trekhsvyatsky Launch Bold New Exhibition

Guests at Launch of Code & Canvas Exhibition (Photo Credit: Bill Chin)

Artem Mirolevich (Photo Credit: Bill Chin)

Code & Canvas Art (Photo Credit: Bill Chin)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Bill Chin)

Canvas and Code Interactive Exhibition Launched with VIP Reception at Salomon Arts Gallery, New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artist Artem Mirolevich, known for his intricate surrealist works and exhibitions across Europe, Asia, and the United States, unveiled a new series of paintings and mixed media creations in Code & Canvas. Mirolevich's visionary art-previously showcased in solo and group exhibitions in England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Russia, Qatar, and the United States-blends classical precision with futuristic imagination, examining the intersection of technology, civilization, and nature.Code & Canvas, presented at Salomon Arts Gallery in New York City, marked a new collaboration between Mirolevich and digital artist Dmitry Trekhsvyatsky. Together, they explore the evolving relationship between traditional artistry and the digital world, offering a rare and compelling dialogue between canvas and code.Notable Attendees included: Artem Mirolevich, Rodrigo Salomon, Gigi Salomon, Carmen D'Alessio, and Tina Radziwill. Food was provided courtesy of Pop Up Events NYC and drinks from Aphrodise.The Code & Canvas exhibition will run until May 15th, 2025 and is open daily (Monday to Friday) by appointment only between 12:00pm-6:00pm at Salomon Arts Gallery, 83 Leonard Street, FL4, New York, NY 10013.About Artem Mirolevich:Artem Mirolevich is a Belarusian-born, New York-based artist known for his intricate, surrealist works that blend classical technique with futuristic themes. Influenced by Dürer, Dalí, and manga traditions, his paintings and etchings explore imagined civilizations, post-apocalyptic worlds, and the fragile balance between technology and nature. His compositions often weave in social commentary on climate change and consumerism beneath richly detailed, otherworldly scenes.A graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York and an exchange student at Amsterdam's Rietveld Academy, Mirolevich has exhibited in more than 100 solo and group shows worldwide. He is also the founder of the Russian Pavilion and Art Cosmos projects.For more information, please visit and .IG: @arte_miro | Threads: @arte_miro | LinkedIn: artem-mirolevich

