Asigra Unveils Saasassure® 2025 Featuring Granular Restore And Autodiscovery For Key Business Apps

Updates Include Granular Restore for MS Exchange and HubSpot, Autodiscovery for SharePoint, and MS Exchange

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today announced the launch and general availability of SaaSAssure2025 to customers in North America, the UK and European Union. The latest generation of the SaaS-based data protection platform delivers advanced recovery for a wide array of SaaS applications and includes significant feature enhancements such as granular backup and restore for Microsoft Exchange and HubSpot, as well as Autodiscovery support for Microsoft Exchange and SharePoint, designed to meet the growing compliance and resiliency needs of enterprises, MSPs and other IT solution providers.“The global software as a service (SaaS) market size is calculated at USD $408.21 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD $1.25 trillion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.32% from 2025 to 2034,” stated a report by Precedence Research.“The European software as a service (SaaS) space is segmented into Germany, France, the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, and the rest of Europe, holding 25% of the global market share.”SaaSAssure is a cloud-native data protection platform designed to secure and recover data across business-critical SaaS applications. It offers enterprise-grade backup and recovery capabilities, ensuring business continuity and compliance. Key features include multi-factor authentication, AES 256-bit encryption, and advanced intrusion prevention systems. SaaSAssure supports rapid deployment, with setup times under five minutes, and provides flexible storage options, including Asigra Cloud Storage and Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS). Its multi-tenant architecture and user-friendly interface make it ideal for MSPs seeking robust SaaS data protection to support customer requirements. The latest generation software includes important new capabilities, including:.Microsoft Exchange Granular Restore: Users can now restore individual mailboxes, folders, emails, contacts, events, and attachments, or perform full backups and mailbox restores..HubSpot Granular Restore: Restore everything from entire backups to specific CRM categories, object groups (e.g., Contacts, Companies, Custom Objects), and individual records with or without associated data..HubSpot Custom Object Restore: Previously backed up custom objects are now fully restorable..Autodiscovery for Microsoft Exchange: Automatically detects and adds new mailboxes, including shared, licensed, and resource types into domain level backups..Autodiscovery for Microsoft SharePoint: Automatically includes newly created SharePoint sites in domain level backups for improved coverage..Domain Level SharePoint Backup: Simplifies multi-site backup management for SharePoint users..Intuitive Restore Interface: A redesigned UI streamlines the recovery process for IT teams and MSPs..Email Alerts: Configurable alerts for key activities like backup failures improve incident response..Pendo Resource Center Integration: Offers enhanced in-platform user guidance and support.“The international availability of SaaSAssure, including the United Kingdom and Europe, expands our support for MSPs and enterprises who need advanced SaaS backup that goes beyond Microsoft 365 or Salesforce,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra.“With expanded Exchange and HubSpot granularity, plus Autodiscovery and UI upgrades, customers gain comprehensive data protection in a way that integrates smoothly other critical SaaS applications.”MSPs Leading the Charge in the UKSaaSAssure is multi-tenant and channel first, enabling MSPs to better support SaaS heavy environments across industries. Pre-integrated connectors for Microsoft 365, Salesforce, HubSpot, QuickBooks Online, Box, OneDrive, SharePoint, Confluence, and JIRA help MSPs simplify delivery while adding resiliency."The multi-venue, multi-tenant capabilities of SaaSAssure are designed with service providers in mind," said Ahmed Mahmood, CEO Ocean Solutions. "Because IT service providers in the US, UK and Europe are required to deliver more compliant and secure services in support of today's SaaS-powered environments, this platform will be a fundamental and turnkey addition to the stack.”Availability SaaSAssure is now available for immediate deployment. Learn more atAdditional Resources.Watch the platform overview: YouTube Video:.Visit:.Partner with Asigra: Join the Channel at.Follow updates: @Asigra on X atAbout AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra's ultra-secure, award-winning backup software and SaaS technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. With the industry's most secure backup and recovery solutions for SaaS, Cloud, and on-premise environments, Asigra protects the widest range of data infrastructure from data corruption, human error, and cyberattacks. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information can be found at .###

