Mackenzie Hughes LLP Secures Landmark Victory For Private Golf Club

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mackenzie Hughes LLP successfully defended Cazenovia Golf Club in a pivotal New York Court of Appeals decision (Katleski v. Cazenovia Golf Club ), reinforcing significant legal protections for golf course owners and operators nationwide.The case centered on an incident in which the plaintiff was struck by an errant golf ball during a tournament at Cazenovia Golf Club. Allegations included claims of negligence based on course design. The Court decisively ruled in favor of Cazenovia Golf Club, affirming the primary assumption of risk doctrine and establishing clear boundaries for liability associated with inherent risks in golf.This decision has far-reaching implications, potentially influencing insurance policies, risk management practices and future litigation involving golf course safety across the country. The ruling highlights the ongoing absence of universally accepted safety standards in the golf industry.Jennifer Caggiano, the lead trial attorney from Mackenzie Hughes LLP, successfully represented Cazenovia Golf Club throughout this critical case. Jennifer recently provided expert commentary on the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) Golf Business Live podcast , discussing key insights and implications from the court's decision.Jennifer Caggiano is available for interviews and can provide in-depth analysis on:.The wider implications of this landmark ruling for golf course management..Best practices for mitigating risk and managing liability in golf operations..How this legal precedent might reshape industry standards nationwide.About Mackenzie Hughes LLPMackenzie Hughes is a regional law firm based in Syracuse, New York, that approaches every legal issue with“plain talk and exceptional expertise.” Their attorneys excel in counseling businesses, municipalities, public authorities and individuals through issues involving business and commercial law, public and private finance, real estate and development, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, litigation, wealth management, estates, trusts and personal planning. Visit mackenziehughes for more information.

Caroline McGowan

Mackenzie Hughes LLP

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.