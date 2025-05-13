Lightspeed Systems Launches SMART AI Initiative To Support Safe, Responsible AI Adoption In K12 Schools

AI usage data from Lightspeed Insight

- Rob Chambers, EVP Product at Lightspeed SystemsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Systems, a leader in K–12 digital safety and device management solutions, today announced the launch of SMART AI, a new initiative designed to help schools embrace artificial intelligence with confidence, control, and care.SMART AI stands for Safe, Managed, Appropriate, Reported, and Transparent - five core principles Lightspeed Systems believes are essential for the adoption of AI in education. The initiative organizes the tools, visibility, and best practices schools need to unlock AI's potential while protecting students, supporting educators, and minimizing risk.“AI has incredible power to enhance learning - but it also brings new challenges that schools shouldn't have to face alone,” said Rob Chambers, EVP Product at Lightspeed Systems.“SMART AI is about making safe, responsible AI adoption easier for schools. Through our products and services, we're providing the support, safeguards, and transparency needed to help districts navigate this new landscape with confidence.”Through SMART AI, Lightspeed Systems offers districts a comprehensive approach to managing AI tools, ensuring that:.AI interactions are limited to SAFE tools to prevent exposure to harmful or inappropriate content..AI access is MANAGED with flexible controls based on role, age, and purpose..AI access is APPROPRIATE, promoting learning, ethical use, and digital citizenship - not shortcuts or misuse..AI activities are REPORTED to administrators for full oversight and accountability..AI policies and practices are TRANSPARENT to staff, families, and the wider community.Examples of SMART AI in practice include Lightspeed AlertTM reporting and alerting on concerning student interactions with AI like Google Gemini; Lightspeed ClassroomTM notifying teachers in real-time when a student uses AI tools in class; Lightspeed FilterTM making it easy to block or allow AI categories by group, grade, or user; and Lightspeed InsightTM reporting on AI tools, showing adoption as well as alignment with data privacy and security best practices.SMART AI builds on Lightspeed Systems' trusted commitment to student safety, compliance, and educational excellence, aligning with the latest federal guidance and best practices around AI use in schools. "The future of education will absolutely involve AI," Chambers added. "Our goal is to make sure it's a future where students are safe, learning is strengthened, and schools stay firmly in control."Learn more about how Lightspeed helps districts make AI use SMART.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years serving education, Lightspeed Systems provides the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for K–12 environments, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems partners with schools around the world to create secure, connected learning environments. To learn more, visit .

