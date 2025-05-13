Lionbridge Named Global Champion Winner Of Compsych Health At Work Awards For 2024

Lionbridge named Global Champion by ComPsych

Organization honored for prioritizing employee health and well-being

- Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer at LionbridgeWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge is proud to announce that ComPsychCorporation, the world's largest provider of mental health services and GuidanceResourcesfor life, named it a winner of the 2024 ComPsych Health at Work Awards . Named Global Champion for mid-size companies, Lionbridge was recognized alongside organizations across a variety of industries, locations, and sizes for the work it has done to prioritize the health and well-being of employees by providing innovative, multi-platform programs.“ComPsych is thrilled to honor Lionbridge for the investment it has made in building a culture that centers employee mental health and well-being, demonstrating their understanding that employee mental health is not a passing trend, but a key driver of organizational success,” said Paul Posey, ComPsych CEO.The ComPsych Global Champion award honors organizations for the most dynamic and comprehensive global employment engagement. Lionbridge enhances global employee engagement with dynamic wellness initiatives that bring together its workforce across regions. The company's well-being programs, such as global wellness challenges, on-demand resources, and wellness webinars, provide equitable access to wellness tools for employees worldwide. Additionally, Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) are offered in select countries to deliver localized mental health and counseling support. These efforts promote individual well-being and team collaboration and engagement, regardless of location.“We are incredibly honored to receive the Global Champion award from ComPsych,” said Ann Lazarus-Barnes, Chief People Officer at Lionbridge.“Employee well-being is even more crucial in a global organization like ours, where we must address diverse needs across different regions and cultures. This recognition underscores our commitment to creating a supportive and healthy work environment that enables all our employees to thrive, no matter where they are in the world.”Interested in joining Lionbridge? Visit the Careers page to search for the latest employment opportunities: .For more information on ComPsych Corporation and the GuidanceResourcesbrand, please visit .About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .About ComPsychComPsychCorporation is the world's largest provider of mental health services and GuidanceResourcesfor life. Fueled by a commitment to relentless innovation and a comprehensive approach to care, ComPsych provides services to more than 78,000 organizations and 163 million individuals across 200 countries. Our absence management services provide turnkey administration and expert guidance on federal FMLA, USERRA, jury/witness, company and state leaves as well as compliance with ADA, EEOC, and other regulations. Under our GuidanceResourcesbrand, our personalized and fully integrated programs include behavioral health and wellness journeys, which empower employees to lead healthier and more productive lives, while driving organizational excellence. Visit compsych to find out why 40% of the Fortune 500 choose ComPsych for their mental health and absence management needs.

