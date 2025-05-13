403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taliban prohibits chess
(MENAFN) The decision of prohibiting the game of chess was reported on Sunday. The Taliban ruling of Afghanistan debating that it opposes Islamic Sharia laws.
Atal Mashwani, the Taliban government’s sports directorate spokesperson “There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess,” reporting to a news agency, adding that chess is “considered a means of gambling,” which was banned under the ethical laws enforced by the Islamist group.
The spokesperson asserted “Until these considerations are addressed,” chess shall stay forbidden. As stated by Mashwani, contests were not hosted for about 2 years by the national chess federation.
Nevertheless, the Taliban does not see all sports badly. In January, a Taliban delegation headed by acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi talked about sports collaboration with India in discussions in Dubai. Cricket, which is very well liked in the two countries, highlighted in the talks.
Atal Mashwani, the Taliban government’s sports directorate spokesperson “There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess,” reporting to a news agency, adding that chess is “considered a means of gambling,” which was banned under the ethical laws enforced by the Islamist group.
The spokesperson asserted “Until these considerations are addressed,” chess shall stay forbidden. As stated by Mashwani, contests were not hosted for about 2 years by the national chess federation.
Nevertheless, the Taliban does not see all sports badly. In January, a Taliban delegation headed by acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi talked about sports collaboration with India in discussions in Dubai. Cricket, which is very well liked in the two countries, highlighted in the talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment