Cord Blood Stem Cells Global Market Overview 2025: Rising Demand For Regenerative Therapies, Technological Advances In Cryopreservation And Processing Boost Growth Prospects

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cord Blood Stem Cells - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cord blood stem cells market is estimated to be valued at $54.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $80.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030

The growth of the global cord blood stem cell market is driven by several key factors, including increased awareness of the therapeutic potential of cord blood stem cells and advancements in banking technologies. The rising incidence of cancer and blood-related diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and genetic disorders, is boosting demand, along with the growing use of regenerative medicine applications. Government initiatives and supportive policies, combined with investments from both public and private sectors, are enhancing research, infrastructure, and accessibility to cord blood banking services.

Technological advancements, such as improved cryopreservation methods and automation in processing, further contribute to market growth. Emerging markets present significant opportunities due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and heightened awareness of cord blood banking. Additionally, collaborations among research organizations, healthcare providers, and cord blood banks are fostering innovation and broadening the applications of cord blood stem cells.

Cord Blood Stem Cells Regional Market Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global cord blood stem cells market, accounting for 39.5% in 2024, due to a robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced stem cell therapies, and the strong presence of leading cord blood banking companies. Additionally, substantial investment in research and development, coupled with increasing public awareness of the benefits of cord blood stem cells for treating various diseases, further drives the market.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by government initiatives to promote cord blood banking, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing population with increased awareness of stem cell applications. Countries like China, India, and Japan lead this expansion due to their developing healthcare systems and emphasis on regenerative medicine.

Cord Blood Stem Cells Market Analysis by Technology

The cord blood stem cells market is segmented by technology into stem cell transplant, cord blood banking, cell-based genetics, blood transfusion, and xenotransplant. Among these, the stem cell transplant segment holds the largest market, with an estimated 32.80% share in 2024. Stem cell transplants, especially for cancer and blood disorder treatments, are key applications of cord blood stem cells and significantly contribute to their market growth.

Conversely, Cell-based genetics segment is projected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by advancements in genetic treatments, including gene editing and therapies that utilize stem cells, which have demonstrated significant potential in addressing genetic disorders and various other conditions. The utilization of cell-based genetic technologies is quickly growing as innovations in CRISPR and other gene-editing methods present promising therapeutic options.

Cord Blood Banking Market Analysis by Storage

In the cord blood banking market, private storage dominates, with an estimated market share of 57.6% in 2024, influenced by an increasing preference among parents for tailored storage options and the potential future applications of cord blood for family use. Private banks draw families in by providing exclusive access to the stored units, which enhances their appeal even though the costs are expensive. On the other hand, public storage is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

This growth is driven by increased awareness regarding the importance of donating cord blood for public use, its effectiveness in unrelated transplants, and its contribution to advancing stem cell research. Public banks play a crucial role in establishing accessible and diverse inventories for patients requiring transplants, particularly those who do not have matching donors.

Cord Blood Stem Cells Market Analysis by Application

The cord blood stem cells market is segmented by application into cancer, blood disorders, immune disorders, metabolic disorders, osteopetrosis, and other applications. Among these applications, cancer and blood disorders account for more than 60% of the market in 2024. These segments, particularly for hematologic cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as blood disorders like sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, are the most prominent and well-established applications of cord blood stem cells.

The notable success rates observed in cord blood transplants for these diseases and the increasing number of patients enhance their market dominance. Cancer is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer globally, particularly hematologic cancers, along with greater recognition of cord blood as a viable treatment option for patients without appropriate bone marrow donors. Innovations in transplant methodologies and the broadening clinical applications for cord blood in cancer care further drive this segment's expansion.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Key Attributes:

