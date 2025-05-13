Best Practices For Doing Business With IP In China - 1 Day Comprehensive Online Training Course (November 10, 2025) | Navigate China's IP Framework With Expert Guidance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join this comprehensive course on managing intellectual property (IP) in China. Learn trademark & patent application processes, enforcement, and effective IP strategies. Enhance your business acumen with expert insights on Chinese patent legislation and remedies for infringements.

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Doing Business with IP (Intellectual Property) in China Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: November 10, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of best practices for managing intellectual property (IP) in China, including trademark and patent applications, as well as enforcement procedures.

Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the Chinese IP system, including patents and trade marks, while exploring the broader landscape for doing business in China.

The expert trainers will provide the knowledge and practical skills needed to build an effective IP strategy tailored to the Chinese IP landscape and navigate the complexities of the patent and trademark application processes.

Key topics include:



Recent developments in Chinese patent legislation

Patent prosecution strategies

The enforcement of trademark and patent rights Practical remedies for patent infringements

There will be time during the course to ask your specific questions to the expert panel.

Benefits of attending

By attending this in-depth course you will:



Gain and overview of the Chinese IP system (patents, utility models, trademarks)

Explore the landscape for doing business in China

Learn how to build an effective IP strategy for China

Get to grips with the patent / trademark application process in China

Examine developments of patent legislations in China

Master patent prosecution strategies in China

Consider the enforcement of trademark / patent rights in China Discuss remedies for patent infringements in China

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specifically designed for:



Patent practitioners / managers

IP administrators

Business development managers

Technology transfer agents

Patent information specialists and analysts

Private practice patent/trade mark attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers Senior leaders looking to set up facilities or sell products into China

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Doing business in China



Contracts

Negotiations

Cultural differences

Building an effective IP strategy in China Best practice

The IP system in China



Including China in your IP portfolio

Patent application process

Utility Model application process

Trade mark application process Best practice

Day 2

Protecting your IP in China



Introduction to China's IP protection landscape

Government authorities with IP-related responsibilities Particular Chinese IP systems - patent, trade mark, copyright and more

Protecting your IP in China continued



Enforcement of IP rights in China Best practices for protecting IP in China

Summary and final questions

