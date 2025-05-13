Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Net Profit Drops 31 Pc As Expenses Rise

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Aditya Birla Capital on Tuesday reported a sharp decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, as rising expenses offset the company's healthy revenue growth.

The company's consolidated net profit fell by about 31.29 per cent to Rs 885.61 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,288.11 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

This decline came despite a 13.3 per cent increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 12,214.04 crore from Rs 10,779.71 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income also grew by 13.29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,238.92 crore.

However, the gains were overshadowed by a steeper rise in total expenses, which surged 18.34 per cent to Rs 11,072.29 crore during the quarter from Rs 9,356.05 crore a year ago.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital reacted negatively to the results, closing 1.47 per cent lower at Rs 202.51 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares closed at Rs 204.35, down by Rs 1.20 or 0.58 per cent.

In its regulatory filing, the company emphasised the strength of its digital and physical distribution strategy.

“Aditya Birla Capital's direct-to-customer (D2C) platform, ABCD, now offers over 25 financial products and services, and has attracted 5.5 million customers to date,” as per its exchange filing.

Its business-focused platform, Udyog Plus, continues to gain traction in the MSME sector, with over 2.2 million registrations and a loan portfolio exceeding Rs 3,500 crore as of March 31.

The company also highlighted its expanding physical footprint, with 1,623 branches across the country aimed at deepening its reach into tier 3 and tier 4 towns.