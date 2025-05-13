Pacific Financial Group Again Reduces Fees For 401K Brokerage Window Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Effective March 31, 2025, TPFG reduced their 0.10% 12b-1 fee, previously applied to its PFG STMs, to 0.00%, ensuring investors retain more of their returns. TPFG collaborates with Capital Group | American Funds®, J.P. Morgan®, Invesco, Janus Henderson Investors, BlackRock®, BNY, Fidelity® Institutional Wealth Advisers, MFS, Meeder, and PIMCO to provide industry leading investment management through financial advisors across the country.

TPFG, the innovative brokerage account window management leader lowers fees.

Post thi

"Lowering fees and eliminating 12b-1 charges reflect our fiduciary duty to put clients first," said Chris Mills, CEO of TPFG. "By moving to I Shares, we're delivering institutional-quality investment models while empowering advisors to help retirement plan participants build stronger financial futures."

These changes enhance TPFG's award-winning Strategy PLUS solution, which offers over 30 professionally managed model portfolios tailored with multiple styles for many risk tolerances. Strategy PLUS is the only multi-manager, multi-mandate solution within the "in-plan advice" retirement market for financial advisors wanting to help clients with their group retirement plan savings.

Supported by RiskPro®, TPFG's proprietary interactive digital software, advisors can choose and monitor portfolios with precision, while TPFG's Guided Paperwork Solution (GPS), powered by Smart IQ®, streamlines paperless client onboarding and servicing.

Participants of group plans can work with TPFG-affiliated advisors to access in-plan advice within their brokerage window accounts. Financial advisors are encouraged to contact their Regional Consultant to leverage TPFG's support at (800) 735-7199 or visit to learn how these changes can benefit their practices and their clients.

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. offers a leading turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) specializing in unique wealth solutions. TPFG empowers advisors and investors with innovative technology, personalized service, and fiduciary-driven strategies. Recognized with awards for Financial & Investment Innovation, TPFG continues to set the standard for retirement & investment planning excellence.

Disclosure: The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; including the total loss of principal. Equity and fixed income securities are subject to various risks including, but not limited to, market risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Class I Shares may not be available to all investors and may have specific eligibility requirements. See a prospectus for eligibility requirements and TPFG's Form ADV for complete details on fees, risks and additional information.

RiskPro® is an interactive, digital analysis tool that produces simulations and statistical analyses that present the likelihood of various investment outcomes if certain investments are made. There are various ways to estimate the investment risk of a security or a portfolio of securities. The sole method of estimating investment risk utilized by RiskPro is Risk Tolerance. RiskPro generates outcomes that are hypothetical in nature, and its results may vary with each use and over time.

SOURCE The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.