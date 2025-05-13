Purple Pepe Listed On Major Crypto Exchanges, Enters US Real Estate Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The viral crypto project Purple Pepe (PURPE) continues its rise with multiple new exchange listings and a historic leap into real-world utility. Less than a year since its launch, the community-driven memecoin is now making headlines not just online, but in commercial real estate.

Now trading on Poloniex, LBank, BitMart, Coinstash, Biconomy, Slingshot app, Gate.io, Coinbase Wallet, Robinhood Wallet, PURPE is gaining momentum across major crypto exchanges. With a holder base of over 48,000 and a previous all-time high market cap of $140 million, the token draws interest from Tier-1 platforms and mainstream investors alike.

Real-world utility

Missouri-based real estate developer Daniel Westermier has officially listed a commercial property in Sedalia, MO (ZIP 65301) for sale, accepting PURPE as a form of payment. This marks one of the first known US property listings accepting a memecoin.

“Accepting PURPE for real estate isn't a gimmick-it's the beginning of a new economic layer where community coins have real-world value,” said Daniel Westermier, the first US property developer to list a commercial building for memecoin payment.

The property listing is available here .

Interested parties may contact: ...

This real-world development comes as PURPE prepares for a major appearance at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas (May 27–29), where the project plans a full-scale community-driven campaign. The effort is backed by one of the largest and most vocal communities in finance-the WallStreetBets Facebook group, boasting over 560,000 members.

What started as a meme became a mission. PURPE isn't just riding the hype cycle-we're building something with staying power,” said Christopher Berrios, founder of the WallStreetBets Facebook group and a driving force behind PURPE's explosive growth.

About Purple Pepe (PURPE)

Purple Pepe (PURPE) is a community-powered memecoin launched in 2024 that quickly transformed from a viral joke into a serious crypto project. Known for its engaged following and real-world use cases, PURPE is proving that memes can be more than internet culture-they can be financial vehicles with a tangible impact.

